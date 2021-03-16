18 High-Waisted Bikinis You Can't Say No To
This retro 'kini is here to stay.
By Taylor Ayers published
The high-waisted bikini, a staple of '40s summer style, is once again popular and has bumped the itsy-bitsy bikini off its pedestal. The appeal of this two-piece: It provides moderate coverage without being matronly. Plus, high-waisted bottoms enhance your curves and elongate your legs. Looking to show a bit more skin? Go with a cheekier bottom and show it off. From full coverage to the teeniest of bikinis and everything in between, there’s an option suited for every body type (no pun intended). Check out our picks of the best high-cut swim sets that are perfect for the warmer days ahead.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
