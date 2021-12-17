Ballet Flats for Women

Ballet flats have been an essential addition to any fashion-conscious woman’s wardrobe since Audrey Hepburn and Brigette Bardot popularised them in the ‘50s . If they’re good enough for those Hollywood icons, they’re good enough for us — but ballet flats have plenty of selling points besides their celebrity fans. Chief among them: They’re supremely comfortable but don’t sacrifice even an inch of style; they can be elegant but low-key, like Roger Vivier’s collection; or they can add excitement and sparkle to a look, like Miu Miu’s.