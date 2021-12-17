Flat Shoes for Women

Category
Back to Footwear
Colour
Price
Any Price
Sort By
atNordstrom
atNordstrom
atNordstrom
atNordstrom
-
Hair Dryer Brushes Are Going to Change Your Blowout Game
Bombshell hair, coming right up.
By Tatjana Freund
-
How to Make an Espresso Martini
Also known as: How to create this year's buzziest cocktail at home.
By Michelle Stansbury
-
The New Drama Films That Promise to Shake You to Your Core
So. Intense.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
You've Got the Power
Today's assertive dressing isn't a nod to exclusivity. In fact, it's more about simplicity. Slip into the pieces that make you feel empowered. Period.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 9 Best Slip-On Sneakers to Wear Anywhere
Slide into these day or night.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Snow Boots That Serve Both Fashion and Function
We did the searching for you.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The Fall 2021 Shoe Trends to Slide Into Now
Good news: Practical yet fabulous cold-weather footwear never goes out of style.
By Julia Gall
-
The 22 Best Fall Boots for Every Budget
Your solemate awaits.
By Katie Attardo
-
5 Shoe Trends of 2021 You'll See Everywhere
Step in the right direction.
By Julia Gall
-
Birkenstocks Outfits That Are Perfect for Warmer Weather
If you don't own a pair, what are you waiting for?
By Imani Granger
-
The 10 Best Clogs to Buy Now and Wear 24/7
They're back, baby.
By Katie Attardo