The 35 Best Summer Dresses Under $200
Say yes to the dress(es).
By Taylor Ayers published
If you believe in spending your summer days in something flirty and new, you've come to the right place. We've done the window shopping for you and found the latest it-dresses to add to your wardrobe. The budget we set for ourselves? Anything under $200. This season's selections are all about style and function: Brands like Hush Designs are offering up affordable vacation-ready dresses; Faithfull the Brand has all the flirty, feminine minis you could need for happy hour; and Almina Concept has a knit dress for every occasion. From al fresco dinners and long-awaited first dates to summer weddings, you'll find the perfect dress ahead that provide head-turning compliments and minimal wallet suffering.
Simple Retro Cotton Maxi Dress
This vintage-inspired dress is a lightweight wardrobe staple. Dressed up or down, this crisp midi is perfect for casual summer weekends and any special occasion.
Urban Outfitters Lily Satin Wrap Midi Dress
The ruched waist of this midi gives it a classic wrap dress-esque look. You'll have no problem going from day to night in this easy dress.
Rahi Plaid Tie Back Midi
Do a little twirl in this playful puff-sleeve midi. The bright plaid pattern makes this Rahi mid-length dress the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.
Lauren Moshi Deanna Crystal Led Zepplin Sleeveless Dress
Rock out in this Led Zeppelin t-shirt dress; the relaxed fit gives it a lived-in feel. Style this easy throw-on with Arizona Love Bandana Sandals for a full grunge look.
Asos DESIGN Trapeze Maxi Dress
A voluminous and feather-light maxi is all you need on warm summer days. With its relaxed silhouette and charming polka dot print, this dress will be your go-to all summer.
For Love & Lemons Petal Mini Dress
Talk about summer lovin'. The dainty flowers and romantic puff sleeves on this dress put us right in that summer mood. Finish off the date-night look by pairing with flat sandals, gold jewelry, and a straw bag.
Zara Knotted Shirt Dress
Make an entrance in this dusty pink maxi dress. Wear it knotted in the waist with ribbed leggings underneath for a cool-girl, fashion-forward vibe, or keep it simple (but still catch everyone's eye) with strappy sandals and statement accessories.
Lucy Paris Owen Tie Dye Dress
Another reason to look forward to a night out with your crew: This trendy tie-dye slip dress. Pair with a simple mule and you'll be out the door in a flash.
LUSH Green Striped Tie-Front Midi Dress
The sweetheart neckline and keyhole detail on this dress is the perfect combination of sweet and playful. Wear this dress on just about any occasion and show a little skin where people won't expect.
BB DAKOTA Linen Stripe Dress
This lightweight linen dress is the perfect summer throw-on. Wear it with a pair of all-white sneakers and dainty gold-toned jewelry for a picnic at the park or running around town.
Intimately Angelica Midi Slip
Before you head to the beach, don't forget to pack something fun and sexy for a night out afterwards. This strappy halter dress couldn't be more perfect. Finish it off with a mini straw bag and a wrap sandal and you'll be ready to dance 'til the sun comes up.
Everlane The Luxe Cotton Side-Slit Tee Dress
This basic is an essential in everyone's closet and easily a forever favorite. The slightly oversized fit provides the perfect base to dress up; wear with sneakers for the weekend; or even use as a cover-up. So many possibilities for $50!
MAYA MAYA Classic Polka Dot
Looking for something classic with a punch? Check out this playful polka dot dress. Finish off the look with a kitten heel and charming jewelry for a night on the town.
H&M Garden Party Dress
This breezy A-line dress is ready for any warm-weather activity. Pair with your favorite ankle-wrap sandals for a trip to your local farmer's market to pick up your favorite flowers and fresh fruit.
Zara Embroidered Midi Dress
With short puff sleeves and a ruffled neckline, this midi dress is an everyday piece with a special-occasion vibe. You can wear it to a friend's birthday party or to work—just dress it down with a cool pair of sneakers or lace-up sandals.
Reformation Kinney Dress
This sweet slip dress showcases the winning combination of a simple silhouette and a beautiful print. Patterned with blooms, the midi style is cut from a lightweight, drapey crepe fabric for a comfortable all-day wear.
Wilfred Fruit of The Loom Dress
Act surprised when you get a million compliments on this beautiful fruit print dress with a sweet ruffling neckline detail. (The print was designed in-house, so you won't find it anywhere else.) The fabric of the dress hugs your body, but doesn't cling too tightly.
Almina Concept U Neck Knit Dress
This slip dress is the effortless piece you need to throw on for an evening out with the girls. You can dress it up with heels or down with casual footwear, like a pair of Birkenstocks.
Faithfull the Brand Florence Mini Dress
We love this high-neck minidress with voluminous sleeves and delicate frill detailing. It pairs perfectly with a mini shoulder bag and a pair of strappy sandals.
English Factory Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
The 2022 mini version of Molly Ringwald's Sixteen Candles gown. This baby doll dress is a sweet and summery piece that lets you channel your girly-girl side.
Hutch Design Frutas Ruffled Maxi Dress
Take a mental getaway with this tiered vacation dress adorned with fanciful fruit. It'll make any summer day in the city feel like you're in Tulum.
COS Oversized Shirt Dress
Add this classic shirt dress to your wardrobe for infinite styling options. You can wear it with sandals, sneakers, booties, loafers, and more. The dress is designed in a relaxed fit with a long silhouette, and can be easily cinched at the waist with a belt for a more fitted look.
MANGO Polka-Dot Dress With Ruffles
A breezy maxi that can be worn to anything, from summer weddings to afternoon coffee dates with your BFF.
Playa Lucila Cambric Dress
A retro style with charm to spare. This dress boasts a swingy silhouette in a playful green hue.
Free People Vieques Off The Shoulder Midi Dress
Looking for affordable but trendy dress? Consider this tonal midi dress. The off-the-shoulder neckline is flattering and the silhouette makes it great for warm-weather events.
RUMORS Meadow Dress
Go for this understated floral springtime dress. The ruffles accentuate the feminine look and the ruched body keeps things sexy.
Staud Mila Dress
The bright lemony-yellow dress of our dreams! Wear this tiered halter dress to any summer wedding this year to get the party started.
COS Utility Dress
This utilitarian minidress can be layered with a light cardigan for brisk mornings or worn alone once the temperatures rise.
H&M Calf-Length Dress
There's nothing better on hot summer days than a light and airy maxi you can throw on without a second thought. This chiffon dress with long balloon sleeves is simple, chic, and partially made from recycled fabric. Did we mention it's under $50?
Petal and Pup Eastcoast Dress
With an open-back and deep V neck, this midi is a charming choice for summer. Pare back with wicker bag and fun sunnies for Hamptons vibes.
Kachel Evangeline Midi Dress
Embrace the multitude of colors in this floral print dress. The midi makes a grand statement all on its own, so you can go simple on accessories.
& Other Stories Puff Shoulder Crepe Midi Dress
Two details you'll see everywhere this summer: square necklines and puff shoulders. This & Other Stories piece has both, which easily makes it your new favorite summertime dress.
Wilfred Affogato Dress
As soon as we can, we'll take that much-needed vacation—and we'll be packing this printed dress. Let the ocean breeze catch your dress and reveal a peek of skin thanks to that thigh-high slit.
Pretty Little Thing Black Ribbed Knitted Bodycon Midi Dress
Sporty and feminine, this black dress gives us the fun and chill vibes we want all summer long. The ribbed fabric cinches your waist to show off your curves. Style with a laid-back pair of white sneakers.
Taylor Ayers is fashion editor at Marie Claire covering the new editorial fashion trends, looks, and contemporary styles.
