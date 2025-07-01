Flip-Flops and Sweatpants Will Be the 2025 Hamptons Girl Uniform, According to Mary-Kate Olsen
The Row's enigmatic founder made a rare appearance in an even more unexpected outfit.
On a July 1 walk through the Hamptons, Mary-Kate Olsen asked me to reconsider everything I thought I knew about the elite vacation destination's dress code.
When I think of the Hamptons, I envision Jennifer Lopez riding her bike in vintage Chanel, Jennifer Lopez staging a Ralph Lauren photoshoot in the lavender fields, or Jennifer Lopez shutting down a LoveShackFancy to shop. In other words, I imagine all-out opulence through a fisherman aesthetic filter. Flip-flops and sweatpants aren't anywhere on my radar; they're far too casual for what I expect from A-listers' favorite East Coast enclave. And yet, that's exactly what The Row's co-founder chose to wear for her first sighting of the summer.
Olsen took her afternoon stroll in an uncharacteristically high-low outfit—one that reformatted her label's flip-flops and jeans outfit formula into an even more relaxed font. She swapped The Row's low-rise baggy jeans for Free City sweatpants (currently retailing for $168 at Anthropologie) and slipped on a vintage T-shirt advertising another celebrity hotspot (LA). Her sandals came directly from her label's own catalog: from the looks of it, they're The Row's $890 City flip-flops. A vintage baseball cap and sunglasses shaded her face.
Mary-Kate Olsen's angle on the sidewalk made it difficult to discern which of The Row's It-bags were perched on her shoulder. From the looks of it, she toted her coastal essentials in a creamy rendition of the Park Tote bag. The same hand also clutched a brown paper bag—no doubt filled with a bagel or sandwich from one of the neighborhood's cult-beloved bakeries.
Maybe Mary Kate-Olsen's flip-flops and sweatpants are a hard-left turn away from the sardine prints and cable-knit sweaters otherwise associated with a beachside retreat. But they're also an OOO variation of the laid-back luxury aesthetic she's championed since opening her cult-beloved label in 2006. Mary-Kate Olsen loves an oversize layer and a neutral-on-neutral outfit even more. Technically, navy sweatpants and black flip-flops fit the bill.
