‘She Pivots’: Robin McBride On Breaking Into The Male-Dominated Wine Industry
The cofounder of The McBride Sisters explains how facing discrimination in Napa Valley inspired her to build the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States.
By Emily Tisch Sussman
Nutrafol Is Coming for Your Shower Routine
The brand just dropped a scalp-friendly shampoo, mask, and essence.
By Samantha Holender
Basket Bags are Summer 2022's Favorite Retro Trend
The Jane Birkin-inspired silhouette has you covered for "French Girl Summer."
By Julia Marzovilla