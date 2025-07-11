Gird your loins, because The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1 (a strategic Miranda Priestly-esque move to align with the Met Gala two days later). From now until then, New York City belongs to the star-studded cast. Since production has officially begun, filming will start any day now, so Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt are (presumably) settled around Manhattan—the home of Runway HQ.

Bright and early on July 11, Andy Sachs herself confirmed she's present and accounted for in her hometown, wearing a pleated skirt (an homage to her character's first look in the 2006 hit, perhaps?). After a mysterious business meeting, paparazzi captured the Oscar winner in an asymmetrical gray mini from Thom Browne, which featured defined pleats and a dropped back hem.

Then, she relaxed the mini skirt with a cropped white T-shirt, plus a plaid button-down she carried by hand. The flannel was an unexpected addition for Hathaway—she usually prefers more structured outerwear like blazers or leather jackets. But if anyone can pull off plaid in the summer, it's Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway styled a Taylor Swift-esque mini skirt for a Friday morning meeting. (Image credit: Backgrid)

One hint her Friday morning meeting might've been The Devil Wears Prada 2-related? Hathaway wore heels, which she primarily reserves for A-list affairs. Instead of her signature street style picks from Adidas or Isabel Marant, the Princess Diaries star chose Mary Jane-shaped platforms, which appear to be a patent leather pair from Sézane. The heels were thick, the toes heightened, and each upper strap slim. To finish, Hathaway went purse-less, and only accessorized with a pearl pendant necklace and mismatched rings.

Just days after Hathaway debuted cut-out-heavy jeans from the Taylor Swift-beloved brand Area, the A-lister channeled Blondie once again with her bottoms. Her Thom Browne mini had all the makings of a classic Swift skirt: a high-rise waist and narrow, notable pleats.

In Sept. 2023, outside Electric Lady Studios in NYC, the "Bejeweled" singer slipped on a light gray mini skirt. The only difference between Hathaway and Swift's styles? Swift's included a thigh-high slit, which revealed her skirt was actually a skort. Black accessories, including a shoulder bag and patent leather knee-high boots, finished up her outfit.

In Sept. 2023, Taylor celebrated her 1989 (Taylor's Version) release in an on-brand mini skirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Even though Hathaway's mini skirt channels the preppy, academic aesthetic of 1989, she's still in her "self-titled" era (non-Swiftie translation: the beginning of her Taylor tribute). She's already copied two out of the 11 eras, Reputation and 1989. My remaining question: which one is next?

