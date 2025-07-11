Wearing jeans in the summer is a bold choice—one I stay far away from unless I'm cruising around on a boat. Until now, Jennifer Lawrence and I have been on the same page this season, swapping denim for lightweight linen, cotton, or poplin bottoms. However, on July 10, the A-lister's anti-denim streak ended with the baggiest of baggy jeans and $885 sandals: a classic J.Law high-low combo.

Most New Yorkers hide from the 85° temps, but Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, braved the heat in Tribeca. Before a private dinner, paparazzi captured the couple looking effortlessly cool. The Hunger Games star curated a blend of vintage and new pieces for Thursday night, starting with mid-wash jeans. She stayed true to her signature silhouette, ultra-wide-leg bottoms with elongated hems.

The drawers stretched so long, I could barely make out the shape of her sandals. But after a healthy dose of internet sleuthing, my editor, Halie LeSavage and I believe we've solved the mystery. Lawrence appeared to slip on the Sussara Slides from Manolo Blahnik, complete with flip-flop V-straps, plus an additional instep strap. Each strap was embellished with ivory raffia, a subtle homage to summer styling. The Sussara model is listed in multiple shades, minus Lawrence's exact color-way.

Jennifer Lawrence looked effortlessly chic in baggy jeans and Manolo Blahniks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The rest of her ensemble was so on-brand for Lawrence. First, the Oscar winner layered a white T-shirt underneath a vintage floral "qipao" vest, embroidered with traditional Chinese motifs. Similar styles often sell on eBay for under $100.

Thus began Lawrence's alluring accessory lineup. Her purse was another vintage find, this time from Fendi. The black bag's metal frame and kiss-lock closure mimicked the coin purse trend, also co-signed by Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra, and Kendall Jenner.

She wore her usual jewelry, including a made-to-order 18-karat gold necklace by Sophie Buhai, a $3,500 garnet medallion, and the pièce de résistance: a $10,050 chain, both from FoundRae. New Margaux sunglasses from a Hailey Bieber-beloved brand, Heaven Mayhem, finished J.Law's dinner dress.

Lawrence's sandal collection is shaping up to be an industry standout this season. Since May, she's styled The Row flip-flops, velcro St. Agnis, and Manolo Blahnik slides on repeat, but the latter designer is where her loyalties lie. She also owns the Susa Leather Sandals with toe-ring-inspired straps.

On June 25, the star paired them with staples right up my summer alley (more-so than jeans). She threw on a lace-embellished slip skirt and an oversized graphic tee, so her outfit was equally baggy on the top and bottom.

On June 25, J.Law gave toe-ring-sandals a go with help from Manolo Blahnik. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Manolo Blahnik sandals have secured spots in Kylie Jenner, Jenna Ortega, and Laura Harrier's seasonal wardrobes. Add Lawrence's endorsement to the mix? They're an essential in any celeb's summer survival kit.

