Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Designer Naked Shoes for $10 Mesh Slippers
The cherry on top: a vintage 'Twilight' baseball cap.
Jennifer Lawrence and I actually have a lot in common, sartorially speaking. We both love a colorful New Balance sneaker, a good leopard print moment, and roaming the streets of New York City in sweatpants. We're so aligned, in fact, that we both just added the same spring shoe trend to our respective closets: cherry red mesh flats. In my case, it was this twice-buckled style from Witchery, whereas Lawrence chose a pair of embellished mesh slippers.
On April 22, the Hunger Games actor kicked off open-toe shoe season with one of her favorite footwear trends of all time. Lawrence is an Adidas girlie through and through, but in the rare event that she overlooks her impressive sneaker collection, it's always for a pair of mesh flats. In this case, she chose a pair of sheer slip-ons with a beaded floral design.
Though Lawrence owns several netted styles from high-end designers like Alaïa and The Row, today's shoe choice can be purchased at a fraction of the price—1/89, to be exact. Colloquially known as Chinese slippers, similar mesh shoes are commonly found for $10 or less.
Mesh slippers like Lawrence's have their origins in styles popularized throughout East Asian, South Asian, and Southeast Asian cultures for thousands of years. "Slippers have been worn in China for over 6,000 years, but East Asian cultures and peoples have moved around and fashions have been borrowed and exchanged," Royal College of Art Design History head Dr. Sarah Cheang previously told HypeBae regarding the style's rise in popular fashion. "The indoor slipper is still central to Japanese life and social etiquette, and many other East Asian, South Asian and Southeast Asian cultures use highly decorated slippers."
In the early 2000s, embroidered mesh Chinese slippers became a fixture alongside low-rise jeans and belly button piercings. Runway designers like Balenciaga and Gypsy Sport released their own interpretations to mixed reviews in the mid-aughts. As recently as 2024, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are among the celebrities who've picked up an impulse-buy pair with beaded flowers to wear on vacation.
The rest of Lawrence's Tuesday 'fit was equally casual, albeit much less flashy. She wore her favorite pair of black La Ligne Colby lounge pants with a white tee and half-zip sweatshirt in charcoal gray. Other accessories included bug-eye sunglasses and a vintage Twilight: Breaking Dawn baseball cap.
Lawrence's shoes were undeniably the star of her laid-back look. But on behalf of Millennials everywhere, I need to know where she got that hat.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Mesh Shoes Inspired By Jennifer Lawrence
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Florence Pugh Electrifies the 'Thunderbolts' London Premiere
Semi-sheer dressing was her co-star once again.
By Halie LeSavage
-
These Zara Picks Are Hours Away From Selling Out
27 finds I'm shopping before they sell out.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Prince Andrew "Has a Spring in His Step" With New Cost-Saving Hobby at Royal Lodge
The Duke of York is determined to stay at his longtime home.
By Kristin Contino
-
Cool-Mom Rihanna Styles Her Dior Diaper Bag With $250 Metallic Puma Sneakers From A$AP Rocky's Collab
Paired with a printed Dior bag, of course.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Sydney Sweeney Gives Dad Shorts the Designer Treatment With Miu Miu Sneakers and a Matching Bag
Denim shorts on deck.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Jennifer Lopez Pairs Her $5,300 Dior D-Journey Bag With Leggings and Nike Sneakers
Celebrities will carry this bag truly anywhere.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Mixed-Print Rixo Dress Should Be Your Summer Wedding Plus-One
Maximalists, this one's for you.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Elizabeth Olsen Wears a $1,350 Denim Shirt From The Row to Visit Her Sisters' Store
She's their biggest fan.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Coachella Outfits Are All Coated in Chanel Logos
As one does.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
No, Tyla's Coachella Outfit Wasn't Supposed to Reference Britney Spears
The singer says she wasn't trying to reference the Princess of Pop.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Perfects the Boho Fashion Trend and Meaningful Minimalism in Under 12 Hours
There's no aesthetic she won't try.
By Emma Childs