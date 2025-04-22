Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Designer Naked Shoes for $10 Mesh Slippers

Jennifer Lawrence and I actually have a lot in common, sartorially speaking. We both love a colorful New Balance sneaker, a good leopard print moment, and roaming the streets of New York City in sweatpants. We're so aligned, in fact, that we both just added the same spring shoe trend to our respective closets: cherry red mesh flats. In my case, it was this twice-buckled style from Witchery, whereas Lawrence chose a pair of embellished mesh slippers.

On April 22, the Hunger Games actor kicked off open-toe shoe season with one of her favorite footwear trends of all time. Lawrence is an Adidas girlie through and through, but in the rare event that she overlooks her impressive sneaker collection, it's always for a pair of mesh flats. In this case, she chose a pair of sheer slip-ons with a beaded floral design.

Though Lawrence owns several netted styles from high-end designers like Alaïa and The Row, today's shoe choice can be purchased at a fraction of the price—1/89, to be exact. Colloquially known as Chinese slippers, similar mesh shoes are commonly found for $10 or less.

Jennifer Lawrence wears mesh slippers in NYC, with a half-zip sweatshirt and trousers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Mesh slippers like Lawrence's have their origins in styles popularized throughout East Asian, South Asian, and Southeast Asian cultures for thousands of years. "Slippers have been worn in China for over 6,000 years, but East Asian cultures and peoples have moved around and fashions have been borrowed and exchanged," Royal College of Art Design History head Dr. Sarah Cheang previously told HypeBae regarding the style's rise in popular fashion. "The indoor slipper is still central to Japanese life and social etiquette, and many other East Asian, South Asian and Southeast Asian cultures use highly decorated slippers."

In the early 2000s, embroidered mesh Chinese slippers became a fixture alongside low-rise jeans and belly button piercings. Runway designers like Balenciaga and Gypsy Sport released their own interpretations to mixed reviews in the mid-aughts. As recently as 2024, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are among the celebrities who've picked up an impulse-buy pair with beaded flowers to wear on vacation.

Kendall Jenner packed a similar pair of mesh slippers for her beach vacation last winter. (Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Cammie Floral Beaded Mesh Black Slippers $13.99 at Amazon US

The rest of Lawrence's Tuesday 'fit was equally casual, albeit much less flashy. She wore her favorite pair of black La Ligne Colby lounge pants with a white tee and half-zip sweatshirt in charcoal gray. Other accessories included bug-eye sunglasses and a vintage Twilight: Breaking Dawn baseball cap.

Lawrence's shoes were undeniably the star of her laid-back look. But on behalf of Millennials everywhere, I need to know where she got that hat.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Mesh Shoes Inspired By Jennifer Lawrence