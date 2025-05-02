These Are the 18 Affordable Summer Shoe Styles I Predict Will Be Everywhere This Month

It only started to feel warm in New York City in the last week or two, and my summer wardrobe has not caught up to speed. I can make do with transitional pieces hanging in my closet, but I'm worried about my shoe collection. My rotation is still filled with wintery styles, so I'm tracking down every major summer shoe trend on sale. I need to be prepared!

I found several pairs of affordable Adidas sneakers that It girls on the streets of New York are obsessed with, including Jennifer Lawrence's favorite Taekwondo style . Then I spotted plenty of comfortable, on-trend flat shoes , including glove flats , boat shoes , surprisingly chic flip-flops , and mesh flats . As if my shopping list wasn't long enough, I discovered a pair of mule sandals that excited me to get dressed up and go out again.

Keep scrolling for the complete rundown on my on-sale summer shoe shopping list . Whether you prefer a pair of trendy sneakers or stay true to heels, you're bound to find something fun (and under $150!) for the new season on this list.

Adidas Taekwondo Lace Casual Shoes (Were $90) $65 at Finish Line It's not every day you can steal a pair straight out of Jennifer Lawrence's sneaker collection at a discount, but now you can. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Naturalizer Apple Mary Jane Mules (Were $89) $36 at Nordstrom Rack My go-to black ballet flats could use a summer update—I'm eyeing this pair with its chic Mary Jane-style strap and mule silhouette. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Adidas Japan "Cloud White/BLack" Sneakers (Were $152) $101 at Farfetch Adidas is undoubtedly the sneaker brand of the summer, and this style presents a neutral colorway for all of your summer outfits. Plus, they hail from Farfetch, one of my favorite under-the-radar retailers. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

adidas Puig Samba Shoes (Were $100) $80 at Adidas US These may not be the exact same pair, but they look very similar to Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo sneakers, plus they're on sale for 20 percent off—what's not to love? Save even more with one of our Adidas promo codes.

Sorel Rein Dual-Grip Slide Sandals (Were $115) $86 at Neiman Marcus Buckles combined with a chunky lug sole make for a cool, trendy, and functional sandal. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

COACH® Margot Sandals (Were $175) $123 at Coach These mule sandals will help me live out my best Carrie Bradshaw fantasies. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.

Everlane The Wooden Puffa Clogs (Were $198) $139 at Everlane You may see a quirky shoe, but I see a boho-inspired clog to wear with ruffled dresses. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

Madewelll The Ophelia Slingback Flats (Were $158) $126 at Madewell US Say hello to my new summer work shoes. With their crochet knit and baby heel, these are everything I could and more. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

A.EMERY Morgan Satin Flip Flops (Were $180) $108 at NET-A-PORTER Take a page out of the Copenhagen street style playbook and wear flip-flops with all of your summer dresses and baggy jeans. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

Sam Edelman Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130) $91 at Sam Edelman Looking to add more color to your closet for the new season? Add these butter-yellow flats to your rotation for an instant boost of joy. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.

MANGO Ballet Flats With Bow Detail (Were $80) $46 at Mango (US/MX) This powder blue shade was one of spring's trendiest colors, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.