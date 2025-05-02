These Are the 18 Affordable Summer Shoe Styles I Predict Will Be Everywhere This Month
They're all on sale and cost less than $150.
It only started to feel warm in New York City in the last week or two, and my summer wardrobe has not caught up to speed. I can make do with transitional pieces hanging in my closet, but I'm worried about my shoe collection. My rotation is still filled with wintery styles, so I'm tracking down every major summer shoe trend on sale. I need to be prepared!
I found several pairs of affordable Adidas sneakers that It girls on the streets of New York are obsessed with, including Jennifer Lawrence's favorite Taekwondo style. Then I spotted plenty of comfortable, on-trend flat shoes, including glove flats, boat shoes, surprisingly chic flip-flops, and mesh flats. As if my shopping list wasn't long enough, I discovered a pair of mule sandals that excited me to get dressed up and go out again.
Keep scrolling for the complete rundown on my on-sale summer shoe shopping list. Whether you prefer a pair of trendy sneakers or stay true to heels, you're bound to find something fun (and under $150!) for the new season on this list.
It's not every day you can steal a pair straight out of Jennifer Lawrence's sneaker collection at a discount, but now you can. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
I'm on board with the fisherman aesthetic for summer, so I'll be adding these boat shoes to my rotation. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
My go-to black ballet flats could use a summer update—I'm eyeing this pair with its chic Mary Jane-style strap and mule silhouette. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Adidas is undoubtedly the sneaker brand of the summer, and this style presents a neutral colorway for all of your summer outfits. Plus, they hail from Farfetch, one of my favorite under-the-radar retailers. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
Espadrilles are a quintessential summer shoe. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
Hailey Bieber just wore a pair of heeled flip-flops like these. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
These may not be the exact same pair, but they look very similar to Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo sneakers, plus they're on sale for 20 percent off—what's not to love? Save even more with one of our Adidas promo codes.
Buckles combined with a chunky lug sole make for a cool, trendy, and functional sandal. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
Swap out your plain white sneakers for these fun green Adidas kicks, which come approved by Katie Holmes. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.
Almond-toe flats are the elegant shoe trend you can wear with anything and everything. Save even more with one of our Aldo promo codes.
These mule sandals will help me live out my best Carrie Bradshaw fantasies. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.
You may see a quirky shoe, but I see a boho-inspired clog to wear with ruffled dresses. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
If you're against having your toes out, these trendy mesh flats are the next best thing. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
Say hello to my new summer work shoes. With their crochet knit and baby heel, these are everything I could and more. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
Take a page out of the Copenhagen street style playbook and wear flip-flops with all of your summer dresses and baggy jeans. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.
These leopard print heels are downright sexy—wear them with your going-out outfits now and the rest of the year. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
Looking to add more color to your closet for the new season? Add these butter-yellow flats to your rotation for an instant boost of joy. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.
This powder blue shade was one of spring's trendiest colors, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Meet the Future Queen of the Netherlands, Who Was Forced to Live in Hiding After Kidnapping Threats
The 21-year-old Princess of Orange, Catharina-Amalia, has overcome a scary period in her young life.
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Toe Ring Sandals Are the Foot Flaunting Trend of the Summer
She's currently on a break from her beloved sneaker collection.
-
Megan Thee Stallion's New Hair Has Entered the Chat—Is This a Met Gala Tease?
She never misses.
-
Forget Flowers—Your Mom Will Love These 19 Rich-Looking Mother’s Day Gifts
Give her the best without breaking your budget.
-
I Already Know These 18 Tops Will Be the Backbone of My Summer Wardrobe
From denim to skirts, these under-$150 finds work with everything.
-
These Chic On-Sale Finds Will Define My Rich-Looking Summer Wardrobe
I'm getting ahead with these under-$200 tank tops, staple denim, and breezy dresses.
-
I’m Swapping My Heels for These Elegant (And Comfortable) Flats
Embrace comfort without sacrificing style.
-
I’m Elevating My Spring Routine With These On-Sale New Season Essentials
It's time for a refresh.
-
I’m Prepping for Spring With These Chic, Under-$100 Basics
20 sale finds that will become the backbone of my new-season wardrobe.
-
I Found 17 Trending Shoe Styles You Need in Your Spring Rotation
My on-sale finds include adorable flats and comfortable loafers.
-
It’s Time to Upgrade Your New-Season Wardrobe With an Trendy Spring Bag
I found 18 options that you can shop on sale.