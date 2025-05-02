These Are the 18 Affordable Summer Shoe Styles I Predict Will Be Everywhere This Month

They're all on sale and cost less than $150.

woman wearing white ballet flats
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
It only started to feel warm in New York City in the last week or two, and my summer wardrobe has not caught up to speed. I can make do with transitional pieces hanging in my closet, but I'm worried about my shoe collection. My rotation is still filled with wintery styles, so I'm tracking down every major summer shoe trend on sale. I need to be prepared!

I found several pairs of affordable Adidas sneakers that It girls on the streets of New York are obsessed with, including Jennifer Lawrence's favorite Taekwondo style. Then I spotted plenty of comfortable, on-trend flat shoes, including glove flats, boat shoes, surprisingly chic flip-flops, and mesh flats. As if my shopping list wasn't long enough, I discovered a pair of mule sandals that excited me to get dressed up and go out again.

Keep scrolling for the complete rundown on my on-sale summer shoe shopping list. Whether you prefer a pair of trendy sneakers or stay true to heels, you're bound to find something fun (and under $150!) for the new season on this list.

Adidas , Taekwondo Lace Casual Shoes (Were $90)

Adidas
Taekwondo Lace Casual Shoes (Were $90)

It's not every day you can steal a pair straight out of Jennifer Lawrence's sneaker collection at a discount, but now you can. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Authentic Original 2-Eye Beaded Boat Shoe
Sperry
Authentic Original 2-Eye Beaded Boat Shoes (Were $100)

I'm on board with the fisherman aesthetic for summer, so I'll be adding these boat shoes to my rotation. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Apple Mary Jane Mule
Naturalizer
Apple Mary Jane Mules (Were $89)

My go-to black ballet flats could use a summer update—I'm eyeing this pair with its chic Mary Jane-style strap and mule silhouette. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Japan "cloud White/black" Sneakers | 5.5
Adidas
Japan "Cloud White/BLack" Sneakers (Were $152)

Adidas is undoubtedly the sneaker brand of the summer, and this style presents a neutral colorway for all of your summer outfits. Plus, they hail from Farfetch, one of my favorite under-the-radar retailers. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Carina Espadrille Wedges
Castañer
Carina Espadrille Wedges (Were $165)

Espadrilles are a quintessential summer shoe. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.

Women's Spade Flower Kitten Heel Sandals
kate spade new york
Women's Spade Flower Kitten Heel Sandals (Were $168)

Hailey Bieber just wore a pair of heeled flip-flops like these. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

adidas, Puig Samba Shoes (Were $100)

adidas
Puig Samba Shoes (Were $100)

These may not be the exact same pair, but they look very similar to Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo sneakers, plus they're on sale for 20 percent off—what's not to love? Save even more with one of our Adidas promo codes.

Sorel, Rein Dual-Grip Slide Sandals
Sorel
Rein Dual-Grip Slide Sandals (Were $115)

Buckles combined with a chunky lug sole make for a cool, trendy, and functional sandal. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

adidas Originals, Adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Sneakers ($100)

adidas Originals
Adidas Originals Sl 72 Og Sneakers (Were $100)

Swap out your plain white sneakers for these fun green Adidas kicks, which come approved by Katie Holmes. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.

Aldo , Zolita Shoes (Were $90)

Aldo
Zolita Shoes (Were $90)

Almond-toe flats are the elegant shoe trend you can wear with anything and everything. Save even more with one of our Aldo promo codes.

COACH®, Margot Sandals (Was $175)

COACH®
Margot Sandals (Were $175)

These mule sandals will help me live out my best Carrie Bradshaw fantasies. Save even more with one of our Coach promo codes.

Everlane , The Wooden Puffa Clogs (Were $198)

Everlane
The Wooden Puffa Clogs (Were $198)

You may see a quirky shoe, but I see a boho-inspired clog to wear with ruffled dresses. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.

Free People, Arissa Sheer Mesh Flats
Schutz
Arissa Sheer Mesh Flats (Were $128)

If you're against having your toes out, these trendy mesh flats are the next best thing. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.

The Ophelia Slingback Flats (Was $158)

Madewelll
The Ophelia Slingback Flats (Were $158)

Say hello to my new summer work shoes. With their crochet knit and baby heel, these are everything I could and more. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

A.EMERY, Morgan Satin Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Morgan Satin Flip Flops (Were $180)

Take a page out of the Copenhagen street style playbook and wear flip-flops with all of your summer dresses and baggy jeans. Save even more with one of our Net-a-Porter promo codes.

Fiesta 힐
Tony Bianco
Fiesta Heels (Were $160)

These leopard print heels are downright sexy—wear them with your going-out outfits now and the rest of the year. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.

Sam Edelman , Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130)

Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats (Were $130)

Looking to add more color to your closet for the new season? Add these butter-yellow flats to your rotation for an instant boost of joy. Save even more with one of our Sam Edelman promo codes.

MANGO, Ballet Flats With Bow Detail (Were $80)

MANGO
Ballet Flats With Bow Detail (Were $80)

This powder blue shade was one of spring's trendiest colors, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Save even more with one of our Mango promo codes.

