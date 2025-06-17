I'm a creature of habit, so I rotate through the same trendy shoes each season. Now that we're in the heyday of summer, however, I've realized my shoe collection is in desperate need of an update. My budget (and love for designer shoes) typically don't align, but thankfully, Nordstrom's sale selection is filled with low-key designer finds.

While searching for trendy summer shoes at Nordstrom, I always start by checking the retailer's sale section. This time around, I noticed tons of discounted pairs from top brands. Highlights include a pair of Manolo Blahniks Carrie Bradshaw would approve of, several in-demand toe-ring sandals, as well as the perfect Mansur Gavriel pumps for your summer work outfits. If that's not enough to fill your cart, Nordstrom's sale sneakers are too good to pass up.

Although these designer shoes are worthy of gatekeeping, I'm sharing my favorite discounted pairs with you below. You'll find classic styles, such as leather sandals and ballet flats, as well as hot summer shoes like flip-flops and slender sneakers.

