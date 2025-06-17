Every Chic Designer Shoe I’m Eyeing Is on Secret Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

I'm a creature of habit, so I rotate through the same trendy shoes each season. Now that we're in the heyday of summer, however, I've realized my shoe collection is in desperate need of an update. My budget (and love for designer shoes) typically don't align, but thankfully, Nordstrom's sale selection is filled with low-key designer finds.

While searching for trendy summer shoes at Nordstrom, I always start by checking the retailer's sale section. This time around, I noticed tons of discounted pairs from top brands. Highlights include a pair of Manolo Blahniks Carrie Bradshaw would approve of, several in-demand toe-ring sandals, as well as the perfect Mansur Gavriel pumps for your summer work outfits. If that's not enough to fill your cart, Nordstrom's sale sneakers are too good to pass up.

Although these designer shoes are worthy of gatekeeping, I'm sharing my favorite discounted pairs with you below. You'll find classic styles, such as leather sandals and ballet flats, as well as hot summer shoes like flip-flops and slender sneakers.

Carolyne Mule
Manolo Blahnik
Carolyne Mules (Were $875)

These red-hot mules will spice up any outfit instantly.

Asymmetric Toe Ring Gladiator Sandal
CO
Asymmetric Toe Ring Gladiator Sandals (Were $695)

Toe-ring sandals are everywhere right now.

Luna Mesh Ballet Flat
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Mesh Ballet Flats (Were $490)

Mesh ballet flats will add the cool factor to your summer outfits.

Ascent Thong 55 Sandals
Gianvito Rossi
Ascent Thong 55 Sandals (Were $895)

Heeled flip-flops are the It girl shoes of the moment.

Christina 05 Ballerina
Gianvito Rossi
Christina 05 Ballerinas (Were $925)

I consider leopard print a neutral, so I would wear these cute ballet flats with anything and everything.

Naomi 50 Boot
Stuart Weitzman
Naomi 50 Boots (Were $875)

I know it's still ways away, but these boots have me looking forward to fall fashion season.

Carter Boat Shoe
rag & bone
Carter Boat Shoes ($328)

The coolest girls I know are wearing boat shoes this summer.

Rosie 50 Pump
Stuart Weitzman
Rosie 50 Pumps (Were $550)

Your go-to black pumps deserve an edgy update.

Dew Drop Macrame Mule
Larroudé
Dew Drop Macrame Mules (Were $330)

These mules would make anyone feel like a bona fide fashion girl.

Floreta Cutout Sandal
HEREU
Floreta Cutout Sandals (Were

Consider this pair a cool take on summer's fisherman sandal trend.

Cap Toe Slingback Pump
Tory Burch
Cap Toe Slingback Pumps (Were $298)

These pumps were practically made to pair with all of your summer work outfits.

Lukas Slide Sandal
Vince
Lukas Slide Sandals (Were $295)

Reviews say these slides are extra padded and comfy.

Nudist Wrap Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Nudist Wrap Sandals (Were $495)

Lace-up sandals are a major summer shoe trend and I'm on board.

rag & bone, Retro Runner Slim Ultra Sneakers
rag & bone
Retro Runner Slim Ultra Sneakers (Were $278)

Retro-inspired sneakers are all I want to wear right now, and I'm a big fan of this moody red pair.

Glove Slingback Pump
Mansur Gavriel
Glove Slingback Pumps (Were $495)

Mansur Gavriel makes the chicest shoes, as proven by this pair.

Tory Burch, Georgia Wedge Pumps
Tory Burch
Georgia Wedge Pumps (Were $378)

The fashion set is currently obsessed with olive green right now, and so am I.

Grace Studded Slide Sandal
Cinq à Sept
Grace Studded Slide Sandals (Were $365)

These studded sandals are so much cooler than a basic pair of slides.

Replica Low Top Sneaker
Maison Margiela
Replica Low Top Sneakers (Were $880)

Say hello to your new go-to pair of work sneakers.

Retro Summer Edition Low Top Sneaker
Common Projects
Retro Summer Edition Low Top Sneakers (Were $517)

These black sneakers can pair with practically everything in your capsule wardrobe.

Croc Embossed Wedge Mule
TOTEME
Croc Embossed Wedge Mules (Were $690)

You would look like the coolest girl in the boardroom with these mules on.

Double T Buckle Genuine Calf Hair Kitten Heel Pump
Tory Burch
Double T Buckle Genuine Calf Hair Kitten Heel Pumps (Were $358)

These are the kind of shoes that you can turn to year after year.

Vince, Oasis Sneakers
Vince
Oasis Sneakers (Were $250)

Add these golden-hued sneakers to your collection for a fun pop of color.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.