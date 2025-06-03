Dakota Johnson Swaps Her Favorite Sneakers for the $978 Pumps Loved by Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid

Stilettos might actually be back for good.

Dakota Johnson arrives on Monday, June 2, 2025 to the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Though Adidas and Nike sneakers have largely dominated fashion's trend list for the last few seasons, Dakota Johnson is making the renewed case for the simple black pump. Fashion has mostly moved away from ankle-breaking high heels, but A-listers have been known to make an exception for a few lucky pairs: Saint Laurent's Vendome Slingback Pumps, Gianvito Rossi's Elle 85, and Ferragamo's Eva Pump.

The angular shoe style has gotten a stamp of approval from A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid, but their biggest fan is one Dakota Johnson. The actor has made Ferragamo's $978 heels the hero of her Materialists press tour (when she's not working out in her favorite Nikes, at least). She wore them earlier this week in New York City, styled with an elegant LBD from the same brand and a diamond bib necklace that rivals the Crown Jewels.

Dakota Johnson attends a Roberto Coin event at Cipriani 25 Broadway on May 29, 2025 in New York City

Dakota Johnson wore a black Ferragamo gown and matching heels on May 29, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ferragamo, eva pump
Ferragamo
Eva Pump

Days later, the star broke them out yet again when she visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 2. Johnson looked every bit the polished professional, taking the late-night stage in another head-to-toe Ferragamo look.

The 50 Shades of Gray actor wore an avant-garde skirt suit that costs a grand total of $4,390. Sourced by her longtime stylist, Kate Young, the bouclé co-ord features a modern take on the classic blazer-and-skirt. Its top boasted a wavy, organic neckline, which was mimicked in the skirt's own swirly hem.

Dakota Johnson arrives on Monday, June 2, 2025 to the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The following week, she reprised the footwear once again, styled with a black skirt suit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-Button Plunge Blazer
Ferragamo
Two-Button Plunge Blazer

ferragamo, Bouclé mini skirt
Ferragamo
Bouclé Mini Skirt

Of course, when it came time to select shoes, Johnson went with her current footwear fixation. She pulled out her beloved Eva Pumps, playing up her outfit's curved lines with their distinct angled heel.

The silhouette, known as the "F" heel, can be traced all the way back to 1947: Ferragamo's first Hollywood heyday. At the time, Johnson's vintage contemporaries like Judy Garland, Mae West, and Marilyn Monroe all wore the label's footwear.

Dakota Johnson arrives on Monday, June 2, 2025 to the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The shoe's angled heel mimicked the curved lines of her two-piece set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sneakers certainly have their merit, but you truly can't beat a good pointed-toe pump.

Shop Black Pumps Inspired By Dakota Johnson

Lexi High Sculptural Black Pump - 5 / Black / Patent Leather
Schutz
Lexi High Sculptural Black Pump

witchery, Harley Heels
Witchery
Harley Heels

Amos 70 Leather Pumps
A.Emery
Amos 70 Leather Pumps

Albert Heel - Black / 35 / Sr24al1314
Tibi
Albert Heel

Ninni Suede Black
Flattered
Ninni Suede Black

dsw, Journee Vianna Mule
Journee
Vianna Mule

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸