Though Adidas and Nike sneakers have largely dominated fashion's trend list for the last few seasons, Dakota Johnson is making the renewed case for the simple black pump. Fashion has mostly moved away from ankle-breaking high heels, but A-listers have been known to make an exception for a few lucky pairs: Saint Laurent's Vendome Slingback Pumps, Gianvito Rossi's Elle 85, and Ferragamo's Eva Pump.

The angular shoe style has gotten a stamp of approval from A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid, but their biggest fan is one Dakota Johnson. The actor has made Ferragamo's $978 heels the hero of her Materialists press tour (when she's not working out in her favorite Nikes, at least). She wore them earlier this week in New York City, styled with an elegant LBD from the same brand and a diamond bib necklace that rivals the Crown Jewels.

Dakota Johnson wore a black Ferragamo gown and matching heels on May 29, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Days later, the star broke them out yet again when she visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 2. Johnson looked every bit the polished professional, taking the late-night stage in another head-to-toe Ferragamo look.

The 50 Shades of Gray actor wore an avant-garde skirt suit that costs a grand total of $4,390. Sourced by her longtime stylist, Kate Young , the bouclé co-ord features a modern take on the classic blazer-and-skirt. Its top boasted a wavy, organic neckline, which was mimicked in the skirt's own swirly hem.

The following week, she reprised the footwear once again, styled with a black skirt suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, when it came time to select shoes, Johnson went with her current footwear fixation. She pulled out her beloved Eva Pumps, playing up her outfit's curved lines with their distinct angled heel.

The silhouette, known as the "F" heel, can be traced all the way back to 1947: Ferragamo's first Hollywood heyday. At the time, Johnson's vintage contemporaries like Judy Garland, Mae West, and Marilyn Monroe all wore the label's footwear.

The shoe's angled heel mimicked the curved lines of her two-piece set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sneakers certainly have their merit, but you truly can't beat a good pointed-toe pump.

