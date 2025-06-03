Dakota Johnson Swaps Her Favorite Sneakers for the $978 Pumps Loved by Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid
Stilettos might actually be back for good.
Though Adidas and Nike sneakers have largely dominated fashion's trend list for the last few seasons, Dakota Johnson is making the renewed case for the simple black pump. Fashion has mostly moved away from ankle-breaking high heels, but A-listers have been known to make an exception for a few lucky pairs: Saint Laurent's Vendome Slingback Pumps, Gianvito Rossi's Elle 85, and Ferragamo's Eva Pump.
The angular shoe style has gotten a stamp of approval from A-listers like Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid, but their biggest fan is one Dakota Johnson. The actor has made Ferragamo's $978 heels the hero of her Materialists press tour (when she's not working out in her favorite Nikes, at least). She wore them earlier this week in New York City, styled with an elegant LBD from the same brand and a diamond bib necklace that rivals the Crown Jewels.
Days later, the star broke them out yet again when she visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 2. Johnson looked every bit the polished professional, taking the late-night stage in another head-to-toe Ferragamo look.
The 50 Shades of Gray actor wore an avant-garde skirt suit that costs a grand total of $4,390. Sourced by her longtime stylist, Kate Young, the bouclé co-ord features a modern take on the classic blazer-and-skirt. Its top boasted a wavy, organic neckline, which was mimicked in the skirt's own swirly hem.
Of course, when it came time to select shoes, Johnson went with her current footwear fixation. She pulled out her beloved Eva Pumps, playing up her outfit's curved lines with their distinct angled heel.
The silhouette, known as the "F" heel, can be traced all the way back to 1947: Ferragamo's first Hollywood heyday. At the time, Johnson's vintage contemporaries like Judy Garland, Mae West, and Marilyn Monroe all wore the label's footwear.
Sneakers certainly have their merit, but you truly can't beat a good pointed-toe pump.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Black Pumps Inspired By Dakota Johnson
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Kendall Jenner Channels Mary-Kate Olsen in Flip-Flops and Jeans
This look is straight out of '04.
-
These Beaded Bags Are Summer’s Prettiest Accessory
25 picks I'm obsessed with.
-
All About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Two Rescue Dogs, Mamma Mia and Pula
Prince Harry says the pair are "emotional support dogs 100 percent, when they're behaving."
-
Forget the Slim Sneaker Trend—Dakota Johnson Is Committed to Chunky Nike V2Ks
She's done with low-profile silhouettes.
-
The Row's Best Bag Campaign Is Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence's New York Girls' Night Out
They carried contrasting bags on a New York night out.
-
Rihanna Rebrands the Early-2000s Henley With Cargo Pants and a Camo Dior Saddle Bag
If anyone can pull off this revival, it's Rihanna.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Takes Archival Fashion to the Extreme, in a Nightgown Dress and Bloomers at the Airport
She sees your '90s-era runway pieces and raises you 19th century bloomers.
-
Taylor Swift's Sold-Out Gucci Matching Set Is Perfectly Bejeweled for a Reunion With Selena Gomez
The superstar accessorized her outfit with more than $50,000-worth of jewelry.
-
Dakota Johnson Just Styled the Effortless Jacket Trend All New Yorkers Are Wearing
She completed her outfit with a sheer bodysuit and more than $130,000-worth of jewelry.
-
Dakota Johnson Frosts Her Ferragamo Little Black Dress With a $25,500 Roberto Coin Ring
Plus, J.Law-approved pumps.
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Embraces TikTok's "Wrong Shoe Theory" With a Pair of Carrie-Coded Neon Pink Pumps
Carrie Bradshaw would be proud.