Dakota Johnson Pairs a $3,650 Gucci Bag With Chunky Dadcore Sneakers and Baggy Jeans
The actress puts her own spin on high-low dressing.
Dakota Johnson is one of the biggest proponents of the chunky sneaker trend, which she demonstrated while leaving the Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca this week. Wearing a pair of white chunky sneakers with bright green soles, which screamed "dadcore," the Materialists star nailed high-low dressing by carrying a $3,650 Gucci bag. Basically, Johnson knows exactly how to style the most desirable fashion pieces with her comfortable clothing items.
For starters, Johnson carried a Gucci Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag in Black Leather, which retails for $3,650 and comes in a plethora of colors.
Meanwhile, the actress wore pair of baggy blue jeans with a simple T-shirt and a thigh-length brown velvet cardigan. A pair of sunglasses, and sleek white sneakers—featuring a vibrant green sole—rounded out her outfit.
While it's unclear where Johnson acquired her on-trend chunky sneakers, a number of different brands are known for their bright green soles. For instance, both Bottega Veneta and Gucci have released footwear with a distinctive green sole, meaning it's not impossible to recreate Johnson chic high-low outfit combination. Plus, The Row's Owen Color-Block Mesh and Suede Sneakers appear to be a close match to the sneakers worn by the Fifty Shades of Grey icon.
As for Johnson's baggy jeans, a ton of celebrities have been spotted embracing the '90s throwback trend, which guarantees a high level of comfort as well as style.
Basically, Johnson has a true talent for effortlessly embracing current trends, and her sneaker collection gets more enviable by the day.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.