Beyoncé and Jay Z Casually Bought a Vacation Home for $26 Million

Bey and Jay take the Hamptons.

Getty

Because one can never have too many massive houses (or something), Beyoncé and Jay Z have purchased a brand new property in the Hamptons—worth a reported $26 million. No words, only 💸 💸 💸.

Trulia
The East Hampton home features a whopping seven beds and seven-and-a-half baths, and is located on a pond/next to a casual "meadow preserve." Fact: If your home doesn't come with a meadow, you're clearly not truly living.

Trulia

Bey and Jay will get to enjoy "hand-milled woodwork," a bathroom with marble from Verona, counters carved by master European craftsmen, and a guest cottage—where we'd happily stay. Also, according to Trulia, the home's currently owner rotated the entire house 90 degrees so it could look over the pond. Totally normal thing to do.

Trulia

FYI this is one of Beyoncé and Jay Z's many properties—they own a L.A. home, a place in NYC, and a smaller house in New Orleans.

Trulia

