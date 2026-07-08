Seven months after Jennifer Lawrence shared her "big goes with big" style mantra, I still see it reflected in her New York City outfits. On July 8, Lawrence paired summer's Bermuda shorts trend with an equally oversized graphic tee and color-forward accessories.

A wardrobe change from earlier that morning caught J.Law wearing one of her self-proclaimed wardrobe no-nos, "tight on the bottom, baggy on the top"—a baggy crewneck and skintight capri pants—to the gym.

Once her workout class wrapped, the actor switched into baggy summer essentials, starting with white, drawstring-style, knee-length Bermuda shorts. She then paired it with an effortlessly cool graphic T-shirt.

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Jennifer Lawrence debuted a new croc bag with the Bermuda shorts trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence's newest top-handle bag gave her beloved $33,000 The Row Lady Bag (debatably fashion's most recognizable croc bag, next to the Himalayan Hermès Birkin) the afternoon off. In bright orange, the bag hits on one of the season's biggest color trends, endorsed by Zimmermann, Miu Miu, Lacoste, and Alaïa.

For footwear, the Hunger Games star's outfit moved a few spaces on the color wheel—to strawberry red thong sandals.

Lawrence's white Bermuda shorts let her orange croc bag shine. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence from a few years ago might've finished the look with all-white accessories. In 2026, however, the reformed minimalist has widened her palette with splashes of tomato red, aquamarine, butter yellow, peony pink, and now orange (a color trend endorsed by Zimmermann, Miu Miu, Lacoste, and Alaïa). Most recently, her looks even made a strong case for bold color combinations: strawberry red and neon orange; strawberry, peony, and butter yellow; and more.

Lawrence also has a history with the Bermuda shorts trend, dating back to early 2023. Back then, her navy blue blazer and cream-colored Mary Janes made the cropped trousers office-appropriate.

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Now, fellow street style stars like Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Alexa Chung, Lindsay Lohan, and more are embracing the trend. What about you?

Shop the Bermuda Shorts Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

TOPICS Jennifer Lawrence