Last month, I went full rich-mom mode for my sister's college graduation. Between my chic summer dress and all the tears I shed, fellow families might've thought I paid for her tuition myself. If only I had the croc Hermès Birkin bag Jennifer Lopez brought to her son's graduation on June 9. Its five-figure price tag would've helped me commit to the bit.

Lopez's twins attended different high schools, meaning she had to serve two graduation looks this season. J.Lo wouldn't dare wear the same outfit twice. For Max's big day, she coordinated her entire outfit to a mint green croc Hermès Birkin. Perhaps Lopez heard the pastel trend had a moment on Dior, Chanel, Miu Miu, and Valentino's Spring 2026 runways.

Thanks to her Hermès Birkin bag, Jennifer Lopez was unmissable at her son's high school graduation. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The cool mom's least-used Birkin 25 has only been spotted a handful of times since its Paris debut in July 2022. I don't blame her—the "Vert D’Eau" color isn't nearly as versatile as black or cream-colored counterparts. She only takes it out of storage for special occasions like her son's graduation or her film's premiere in 2024. In May 2025, her cheetah-print Valentino set proved how perfect this Birkin is for everyday summer styling.

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It's unclear how much the "On the Floor" singer spent on this specific style. Right now, an almost identical Birkin—down to the palladium hardware—is selling secondhand for upwards of $68,000. That's not even close to being her most expensive Hermès investment, though. Rumor has it, Lopez's Himalayan Niloticus Birkin bag is worth $500,000.

Hermès Matte Alligator Birkin Sellier 25 Vert D'eau $68,995 at FASHIONPHILE

Leave it to J.Lo to make her Hermès Birkin and sold-out, $225 House of CB sundress the most perfect pair. She did the same with another floral-printed, tea-length midi from the London label—and a rare Hermès Picnic purse—last April. This time, she traded platform boots for the naked sandals she recently re-styled with a little red dress.

Lopez always shows up and out for her kids' greatest achievements. In late May, she celebrated her other twin, Emme, in a pinstripe blazer and ivory wide-leg trousers. I couldn't believe it, but her Hermès Birkins traded places with an oversize quilted clutch.

Emme and Max's college graduations—and Lopez's corresponding looks—can't come soon enough.

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TOPICS Jennifer Lopez