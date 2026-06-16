Six months after Law Roach confirmed Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding "already happened," their honeymoon spot still remains a secret. If the newlyweds' busy schedules barred a romantic getaway, their Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour will do the trick. On June 16, Zendaya's summer vacation dress embraced belated honeymoon styling in Madrid.

Zendaya and Holland spent Monday in work mode, walking the red carpet in the fringe trend and custom Jacquemus, respectively. Today's itinerary, on the other hand, gave the two plenty of time to play tourists. KYŌ, a high-end matcha and tea house in central Madrid, hosted the off-duty actors in linen looks.

Zendaya chose the little white dress at the top of any fashion girl's travel packing list. The spaghetti-strap slip couldn't have been more easy-breezy if it tried. KYŌ's Instagram Story kept its mini, midi, or maxi status a secret. But The Drama actor has a soft spot for sidewalk-sweeping maxi dresses, especially during private press tour breaks. Black asymmetrical paint splatters across her torso set this one apart from previous picks.

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Zendaya posed with Tom Holland at the Madrid matcha house, but her white vacation dress stole the show. (Image credit: @kyomatcha.spain

Zendaya's dress could be a souvenir from Madrid, but plenty of her favorite accessories made the trip abroad. First, the Rolex brand ambassador re-wore the $15,100 Lady-Datejust Watch seen on her wrist at the 2026 Oscars, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and at Monday's Madrid premiere. Then, she tied a navy polka-dotted bandana atop her curly pixie cut. (You may recognize Z's take on the hair scarf trend from her trip to a local L.A. bookstore last week.)

It's tricky to tell of Zendaya brought her east-west engagement ring on her latest Spider-Man press tour. Only her Jessica McCormack wedding band attended the sequel's screening. However, there's definitely something yellow gold around that finger. Whatever it is, the design's curved band is just as thick as her other signet rings. To finish, the Emmy winner continued her gold color story with an unfamiliar pendant necklace.

Summer dress season is in full swing, meaning the celebrity style inspiration just keeps coming. Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and now, Zendaya are all tag-teaming the staple's latest revival. The latter A-lister is curating quite a versatile collection for herself. One of her first finds was a vintage, cerulean blue midi dress in late April.

But Zendaya knew she couldn't enjoy an authentic Euro summer without a LWD or two. Yet, it's so different from the styles J.Lo and Daisy Edgar-Jones debuted in L.A. and the French Riviera. No matter your destination this June or July, you'll want to shop the edit of similar dresses below.

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Shop Euro Summer Dresses Inspired by Zendaya

TOPICS Zendaya