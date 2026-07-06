Paris Couture Week Can't Start Without Jennifer Lopez's Rare Hermès Bag
It deserves a spot in an upcoming front row.
Taylor Swift's wedding took over Madison Square Garden days before Paris Couture Week began. Once summer's royal wedding wrapped, celebrity guests like Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez jetted overseas, T&T favors in tow. Lopez ensured one of her most prized Hermès Kelly bags made the trip, too.
Sometimes, initial Paris Couture Week outfits will tease an A-lister's next fashion show. On July 6, the first day of Fall/Winter 2026 Couture events, this frequent flyer traded overly-branded selects for a classic, little white summer dress and an unconventional carry-on. Lopez's maxi—especially its scoop neckline, long sleeves, and keyhole back cut-out—would've worked in any front-row.
Her Hermès bag added further mystique to her Couture Week calendar: Only the French fashion house's new high jewelry collection will debut this year, with its foray into Couture clothing still on deck. Perhaps this means J.Lo will shop Hermès's opulent Fall 2026 sparklers, while awaiting her invite to the brand's first Paris Couture Week presentation.
If this specific Hermès style seems familiar, it's because Jennifer Lopez and her Kelly 35 are attached at the hip this summer. The glossy, crocodile-embossed Kelly Sellier spent June 2026 in Paris, before resurfacing at Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine concert in L.A.
Now, the top-handle bag found its rightful place in Paris street style. The "On the Floor" singer even coordinated its palladium, silver-tinted turnlock and dark, chocolate brown leather to her oversize aviator sunglasses and peep-toe, PVC pumps. None could compete with the Hermès Kelly's secondhand, $33,000 price tag, though.
Jennifer Lopez rarely brings Hermès collector's items to actual Paris Couture Week shows. That's not to say her luggage misses them entirely. She just saves their loud luxury leather for equally photographed, off-duty outings.
At Couture Week in January 2024, the Maid In Manhattan actress elevated her black turtleneck, matching fur jacket, and wide-leg jeans with a similar croc-embossed, black Birkin. To no surprise, the bag wasn't the only Birkin on her Paris packing list. Days earlier, Lopez's beloved Himalayan Birkin looked surprisingly chic with an oversize sweatshirt and jeans.
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That said, if this Paris Couture Week is anything like Lopez's last, another Hermès It bag is awaiting its close-up in her five-star hotel room.
Shop Dresses and Black Croc Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.