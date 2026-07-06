Taylor Swift's wedding took over Madison Square Garden days before Paris Couture Week began. Once summer's royal wedding wrapped, celebrity guests like Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez jetted overseas, T&T favors in tow. Lopez ensured one of her most prized Hermès Kelly bags made the trip, too.

Sometimes, initial Paris Couture Week outfits will tease an A-lister's next fashion show. On July 6, the first day of Fall/Winter 2026 Couture events, this frequent flyer traded overly-branded selects for a classic, little white summer dress and an unconventional carry-on. Lopez's maxi—especially its scoop neckline, long sleeves, and keyhole back cut-out—would've worked in any front-row.

Her Hermès bag added further mystique to her Couture Week calendar: Only the French fashion house's new high jewelry collection will debut this year, with its foray into Couture clothing still on deck. Perhaps this means J.Lo will shop Hermès's opulent Fall 2026 sparklers, while awaiting her invite to the brand's first Paris Couture Week presentation.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Jennifer Lopez arrived at Paris Haute Couture Week with a croc Hermès Kelly Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If this specific Hermès style seems familiar, it's because Jennifer Lopez and her Kelly 35 are attached at the hip this summer. The glossy, crocodile-embossed Kelly Sellier spent June 2026 in Paris, before resurfacing at Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine concert in L.A.

Now, the top-handle bag found its rightful place in Paris street style. The "On the Floor" singer even coordinated its palladium, silver-tinted turnlock and dark, chocolate brown leather to her oversize aviator sunglasses and peep-toe, PVC pumps. None could compete with the Hermès Kelly's secondhand, $33,000 price tag, though.

Hermès Shiny Porosus Crocodile Kelly Bag $33,250 at The RealReal

Jennifer Lopez rarely brings Hermès collector's items to actual Paris Couture Week shows. That's not to say her luggage misses them entirely. She just saves their loud luxury leather for equally photographed, off-duty outings.

At Couture Week in January 2024, the Maid In Manhattan actress elevated her black turtleneck, matching fur jacket, and wide-leg jeans with a similar croc-embossed, black Birkin. To no surprise, the bag wasn't the only Birkin on her Paris packing list. Days earlier, Lopez's beloved Himalayan Birkin looked surprisingly chic with an oversize sweatshirt and jeans.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, if this Paris Couture Week is anything like Lopez's last, another Hermès It bag is awaiting its close-up in her five-star hotel room.

Shop Dresses and Black Croc Bags Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

TOPICS Jennifer Lopez