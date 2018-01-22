The 52 Most Iconic Fashion Moments in Grammy Award History

Perhaps the frocks are fancier at other award shows, but the Grammy Awards has never provided a shortage of outlandish and memorable fashion moments. Leave it to the musicians and presenters to parade the kookiest finery on music's biggest night of year. With the 2018's Grammys right around the corner, we found it appropriate to take a stroll down memory lane and relive the most badass, beautiful, and bare-it-all moments of years past.