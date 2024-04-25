The launch of Bella Hadid's beauty and wellness brand, Ôrebella, is right around the corner. Hadid has yet to reveal what exactly the launch entails, but recently, the supermodel offered her 60 million followers a sneak peek into the debut campaign. For it, she ditched her favorite cowgirl-inspired wardrobe for three nearly naked outfits.
In a new Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday, April 24, the 27-year-old is seen wearing three sheer outfits. In the first photo, the supermodel posed in front of the Ôrebella placard on the wall behind her, embodying her inner siren with a red mesh halter top with a matching wraparound skirt tied at the hip. She layered the sheer outfit with an even more see-through nude bodysuit underneath that showed off her toned midriff.
Hadid's look was decorated with gold metallic appliqués all over her torso and arms. She also wore her hair in long black beachy waves and finished with a dewy glam.
In the next image, Hadid changed into a sheer, one-shoulder gown, lined with vibrant florals underneath.
She completed her photo roundup with a close-up of her final sheer number. The outfit featured a see-through iridescent fabric accented with beaded and pearl necklaces. Instead of a bralette, Hadid channeled her inner mermaid and placed seashells on her bust.
"I actually can't wait you guys," she captioned the recent update. "Launch is coming…campaign is coming…. I'm freaking the freak out! Preparing for takeoff."
Hadid's latest looks are a complete contrast to the outfits she's worn over the past few months. Most recently, she's incorporated Western cues into her wardrobe, possibly inspired by her professional cowboy boyfriend, Adan Banuelos. Not only did she momentarily abandon the cowgirl uniform for the campaign shoot, but she also used the most polarizing sheer trend. The divisive style has been worn by Kendall Jenner, Suki Waterhouse, and more.
While not much has been revealed about Ôrebella, Bella Hadid has made her muses clear on the aesthetic front. The sheer fabrics, seashells, and floral embellishments—as seen on her Instagram post—all nod to Hadid's top sources of inspiration: her aura and Mother Earth.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
