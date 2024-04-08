Ahead of her Coachella debut, Sabrina Carpenter gave followers a tease of her performance style on Instagram. Posing in front of a poster of the 1982 film Manhattan Baby, the 24-year-old rising pop star wore a slinky blue lingerie number that looks almost identical to the slip that she’s pictured in for her risqué Coachella billboard.

However, the wow factor here isn’t necessarily that Carpenter is pictured in a barely-there lingerie look that screams “naked-dressing.” It’s that the look itself is a vintage Victoria’s Secret piece that first emerged on the runway back in 1997, before Carpenter even existed on this earth. (She was born in 1999.)

Ingrid Seynhaeve walks the Victoria's Secret runway in 1997, wearing the original blue lingerie that Sabrina Carpenter posted on Instagram. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sheer slip, in a glacial blue hue, features a lace-trimmed bra that’s seamlessly stitched into the rest of the dress. Beneath the see-through fabric, there’s an embroidered piece of underwear that appears to match the same floral-like pattern displayed on the bra.

It looks like not much has changed since ‘97—the Victoria’s Secret dress that Carpenter was pictured wearing appears not a smidge different from when it first made its debut. Jared Ellner, Carpenter's new stylist, confirmed the archival pull in an Instagram post of his own.

As for her glam, the singer opted for a lightly tousled hair style and a rosy makeup look that featured saturated pink blush, subtle notes of glimmering highlighter, and a glossy lip.

Carpenter fans will note that this isn’t the star’s first rodeo with lingerie dressing. In fact, Carpenter seems to have an affinity for corseted dresses and teddy tops, many of which she’s worn on stage during her own performances and even while opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Sabrina Carpenter performing during the Eras Tour, wearing a custom Frolov heart-cutout minidress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While performing during the Eras Tour at Foro Sol in Mexico City last summer, the pop star danced around on stage in a custom Frolov heart-cutout minidress adorned with brilliant silver embellishments. Other designers making their way into the "Feathers" singer's onstage wardrobe include Fanci Club, Versace, and custom Oscar de la Renta—often with glittery embellishments and lingerie cues.

