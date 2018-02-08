These 'Fifty Shades Freed' Bloopers of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson Goofing Off Are Gold

We already knew the Fifty Shades Freed set can get a bit weird (enter: Jamie Doran's wee-bag during sex scenes), and newly uncovered bloopers prove just how downright amazing it is behind the scenes.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, who play opposite each other as Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey, are seen goofing off with each other during a scene at a dinner table (0:45) as well as one the wedding scenes (1:51). Dornan, particularly, can hardly contain his laugher throughout most scenes and finds himself the life of the party (1:42). Not to mention, there's a *very* steamy kiss between the pair in 0:55.

Giphy

Fifty Shades Freed is the third installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey series. Get your fix above before its official release in theaters February 9.