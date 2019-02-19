Hulu is my go-to app when it comes to TV shows, but the service has much more to offer—especially if you're ponying up for the premium version. It's easy to default to Netflix and Amazon Prime when you're in the mood for a full-length feature, but Hulu has a wide (and, TBH, pretty incredible) selection of movies too. Here are some of the best movies you can stream on Hulu right this second.