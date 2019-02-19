Annapurna Pictures/MGM
Hulu is my go-to app when it comes to TV shows, but the service has much more to offer—especially if you're ponying up for the premium version. It's easy to default to Netflix and Amazon Prime when you're in the mood for a full-length feature, but Hulu has a wide (and, TBH, pretty incredible) selection of movies too. Here are some of the best movies you can stream on Hulu right this second.
'Terminator 2: Judgment Day'
NBD, just the most-beloved entry in one of the most-beloved sci-fi franchises of all time. This is required viewing for anyone who considers themselves a fan of action, science fiction, or dystopian futures. Oh, and strong women (because Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor is ICONIC).
'Twilight'
In the mood for some nostalgic, so-bad-it's-(almost?)-good vampire romance? Well, Hulu has you covered with the OG Twilight movie streaming for your guilt-filled pleasure.
'Shrek'
Before Disney princesses were having pajama parties in Ralph Breaks the Internet, an ogre named Shrek was putting fairytale conventions on blast. Relive the hilarity.
'Arrival'
Arrival, which tells the story of aliens coming to earth and a group of scientists' struggle to learn their language, is the thinking person's alien invasion movie.
'Shutter Island'
Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a U.S. Marshall who goes to investigate a disappearance at a mental hospital. TWISTS follow.
'From Russia with Love'
Everyone should see a classic Bond movie at some point and this one, starring Sean Connery as 007, is a great place to start.
'Lara Croft: Tomb Raider'
The original Tomb Raider movie, starring Angelina Jolie, is basically "girl power" condensed into a single movie.
'Beetlejuice'
The '80s were a wonderful time for creepy-but-not-quite-scary movies, and Beetlejuice is one of the best in the genre.
'A Beautiful Mind'
This Oscar-winner stars Russell Crowe as a brilliant mathematician battling mental illness. It's worth watching when you're in a "serious movie buff" kind of mood.
'Chicken Run'
Remember Chicken Run? The stop-motion animated feature is just as insane and hilarious as you remember.
'mother!'
This trippy J-Law movie got very mixed reviews, but doesn't the "controversy" just make you want to see it more?
'Space Jam'
Do your inner fourth grader a favor and add Space Jam to your queue RIGHT. THIS. SECOND.
'Sorry to Bother You'
Sorry to Bother You, set in an alternate version of present-day Oakland, follows a black telemarketer who finds success when he starts speaking in a "white" voice. It brings all of the biting social commentary of Get Out without the nightmare-inducing scares.
'Basic Instinct'
Sex. Murder. Sex. Intrigue. Also sex. Basic Instinct has everything you want out of a sexy, order-take-out-and-chill-in-pajamas movie.
'I, Tonya'
This movie, which features phenomenal performance from Allison Janney and Margot Robbie, will make you rethink every opinion you ever had about the Tonya Harding scandal.
'The Big Lebowski'
Make a White Russian and settle in for repeat viewings of this Coen Brothers' classic.
'Chinatown'
A mystery story about a city's water supply doesn't sound gripping, but it is in Chinatown.
'Thelma & Louise'
Every woman (/every human) should see this movie about two best friends who end up fugitives on the run after one of them shoots a man who tried to rape the other.
