Elizabeth Lail and Dustin Milligan are proof you can learn a lot about your coworkers in a short span of time (with the help of some lucky guesses and telepathy). The two star together in Mack & Rita, a new comedy that follows 30-year-old writer, Mack (Lail), who magically transforms into a much older woman following a crazy weekend in Palm Springs. Think of Mack & Rita as a cross between 17 Again and Freaky Friday but with the iconic Diane Keaton as the lead.

In a little game of “How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star,” Lail and Milligan sat down with Marie Claire to test their knowledge of one another. In between bouts of laughter, the pair attempted to answer several questions about each other’s favorite group dances, astrological signs, and greatest fears.

The co-stars even got into one of their more awkward moments on set. “One time we went to kiss and I bumped in too hard to Dustin…we did a little teeth bump,” Lail confessed. Milligan jokingly chimed in, “But honestly what’s more relatable to have an awkward kiss between two co-stars than to have teeth grinding against one another?”

Luckily, the behind-the-scenes awkwardness goes unnoticed in the film. You can catch Lail and Milligan’s playful chemistry in Mack & Rita, in theaters now.