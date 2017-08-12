'Pitch Perfect 3' Won't Be the End of the Barden Bellas, According to Anna Kendrick

Breaking News!

Pitch Perfect 3 might not be the end of the Barden Bellas, according to star Anna Kendrick.

Back in April, screenwriter Kay Cannon revealed that the upcoming threequel will be the "end of the Bellas as we know them" and that if there was a fourth movie, it would focus on a "new crop."

However, that doesn't sound like the case for Kendrick when EW asked her if there is going to be another encore for the Bellas: "Hell, yeah! We'd do them forever."

Anna believes bringing new blood onto Pitch Perfect 3 in the form of director Trish Sie helped keep series fresh. "She has such positive energy. She's this kind of crazy, lioness woman–a real force of nature," said Anna.

And it sounds like Trish is as big a fan of the series as we are.

"When I heard they needed a new director I was just like, 'That's it. I am destined for this,'" she recalled. "It was like I was the stalker-girl who sees a guy in the coffee shop and is like, 'I'm going to marry him!' It was that crazy, one-sided love affair, but it all worked out."

Sie also teased that Pitch Perfect 3 will see us learn more about Rebel Wilson's Fat Amy including her past.

Cannot. Wait.

Pitch Perfect 3 is in theaters nationwide on December 22.

