Fashion's obsession with culinary-inspired colorways—blueberry flats, strawberry dresses— just got another endorsement. At a Beverly Hills party fêting Tiffany's Blue Book 2024 Céleste collection, Anya Taylor-Joy proved just how rich a chocolate-inspired palette can look in a stunning corset dress.

The star of this summer's Furiosa arrived at the evening event on Thursday, April 25, in a floor-sweeping gown by Hamda Al Fahim Couture. Its corset-like satin bodice featured a draped neckline and visible boning, set over a trailing velvet skirt with more draping at the waist. And the color? It glistened like a chocolate fountain.

Anya Taylor-Joy attended Tiffany's celebrity-studded event on Thursday, April 25, in a rich chocolate gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor-Joy collaborated with stylist Ryan Hastings on the romantic gown—and its accompanying jewels. The actress paired her corset dress with several pieces of over-the-top Tiffany jewelry, including a choker dripping with diamonds and red spinals, plus two coordinating rings set with their own multi-colored stones.

Taylor-Joy's jewelry stack included a necklace with over 48 carats of red spinels and diamonds from the Blue Book 2024 Tiffany Céleste Collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor-Joy has been a face of Tiffany's high jewelry collection since 2021, so it's not all that surprising to see the actress at their event. What's more unexpected is her turn away from Hollywood's "method dressing" trend. For recent appearances, Taylor-Joy has channeled Furiosa's brooding titular character in sheer black dresses, leather jackets, and accessories studded with metal hardware. Her chocolate corset gown is a sign that she can do both Old Hollywood and spine-chilling horror dressing with ease.

Either way, dressing up is a type of acting for Taylor-Joy. "I never paid attention to clothes until I realized that it was a form of performance art for me—specifically, on the red carpet," she told W Magazine last year. "I love drama. I love theatricality."