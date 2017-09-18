The Funniest Tweets from the Emmys

In the age of real-time Twitter memes, only half the entertainment of watching an awards show happens on the main stage itself. There are always the hot takes, GIF-reactions, and jokes from the digital peanut gallery. This year, Anna Chlumsky reaction GIFs were trending and John Oliver even launched a random viral hashtag for #DCPublicSchools. Here, the best 140-character Twitter quips of the night.

🎶 I'm not ready to make nice 🎶 pic.twitter.com/jW6cnbsJYf — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 17, 2017

stop asking for big little lies season two and start asking for michelle pfieffer hbo series season one #Emmys pic.twitter.com/TsBdo3svpv — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 17, 2017

new reaction pic for life pic.twitter.com/Fvwg45XDil — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) September 18, 2017

Not really sure what Jermaine Fowler is trying to give us with this Emmys announcing but I need about 60% less. pic.twitter.com/sD5LcU2rXR — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) September 18, 2017