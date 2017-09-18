Breaking News!

The Funniest Tweets from the Emmys

Colbert wasn't bad, but these win most LOLs of the night.

In the age of real-time Twitter memes, only half the entertainment of watching an awards show happens on the main stage itself. There are always the hot takes, GIF-reactions, and jokes from the digital peanut gallery. This year, Anna Chlumsky reaction GIFs were trending and John Oliver even launched a random viral hashtag for #DCPublicSchools. Here, the best 140-character Twitter quips of the night.

