'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2: Everything We Know

Netflix’s newest offering Ginny & Georgia could have been an excuse for a Gilmore Girls-style TV show–a tender mother daughter drama made for easy viewing and digestible life lessons. Instead, showrunner Debra J. Fisher and creator Sarah Lampert stuff the series to the brim. Episode after episode is an exercise in whiplash–the title characters cycle between love interests, varying degrees of deception, new friendships, a mayoral election and even criminal activity. That is to say, Ginny & Georgia is half thriller, half coming of age story, with little sprinkles of comedy in between serious moments. It's a grab bag, and there's truly something for everyone in this addicting new show.

The series begins with the titular characters in crisis. After a series of unfortunate events kept the family on the move for over a decade, Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey)–a cunning 30-year-old single mother–resolves to settle down in New England with her alienated 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and nine-year-old son Austin (Diesel La Torraca). The first season’s 10 episodes explore the cracks in Ginny’s relationship with her ever-secretive mother, together with her first forays into friendships and romance, all the while tackling issues of race, class, and identity. Georgia, on the other hand, drowns in her financial troubles while attempting to maintain her facade of put-together charm and southern irresistibility. Underneath all the plot lies the true heart of the show, though: for better or for worse, all daughters eventually turn into their mothers. Yikes, I know.

And after all of Georgia’s secrets explosively unfurl in Ginny’s face, there’s no question that there’s quite a few loose ends that the show simply must tie up in future episodes. Here’s what that crazy finale could mean for any future seasons of the show.

Has Ginny & Georgia been renewed for a second season?

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia in Ginny & Georgia. Courtesy of Netflix

Although Netflix hasn’t picked up the show for any additional seasons yet, another one seems likely (and necessary!). The ending of the first season suggests that there’s quite a bit of material to tease out–from Ginny’s newfound rebellious streak and her unresolved romance with Marcus (Felix Mallard) to Georgia’s past quickly catching up with her, there’s plenty to explore. The real test will be how audiences react to the show, and the jury is still out on this addictive, bingeable drama. Time will tell!

When would season two be released?

Antonia Gentry as Ginny in Ginny & Georgia. Sophie Giraud/Netflix

With COVID-19 still wreaking havoc on release dates and shooting schedules, the normal timeline is in shambles. On top of the usual considerations–including actors’ schedules and script development–it may be a year or more until the second season could be released. If Netflix chooses to order an additional batch of episodes, we could potentially expect them in early 2022, if the cast and production team can be wrangled in a timely manner, of course.

What would season two of Ginny & Georgia be about?

Well, there’s about a thousand questions lingering from the first season. Namely, did Ginny and Austin really run away, like where are they planning on going? Also, what’s up with Ginny’s relationship with Marcus...can they make it work? Speaking of love, will Georgia’s engagement with the Mayor actually happen? Plus, is Georgia getting closer and closer to the clink? We need answers!

What we do know is that the show will not shy away from portraying diverse characters and (some) relatable situations. One of the best parts about Ginny & Georgia is it’s refusal to shy away from serious conversations about race, identity, sexuality, and ability. Because Ginny is mixed-race in a mostly all-white town, her frustration and inability to fit in is palpable. On the other hand, her lesbian best friend Maxine (Sara Waisglass) has some struggles dating early on in the series as one of the only students at school who’s out. The show also features Maxine’s dad–a deaf character–who spends the entirety of the series just vibing.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Sara Waisglass as Maxine in Ginny & Georgia. Sophie Giraud/Netflix

Gentry has been candid about the show’s dedication to inclusion. In a W Magazine interview, she said, “When I was growing up, I never saw a biracial lead. I didn’t see interracial couples or narratives often displayed in television or movies, and that was something I didn’t realize I wish I had until later on.”

She continued, “The characters are flawed and they call each other out, whether that’s on racism or sexism. Characters explore their sexuality in the show, they commit crimes. There’s manipulation and so many other things, but it also has a lot of heart and it’s fun and loving. A lot of that has to do with how honest the show is in terms of portraying life as it is.”

The cast also opened up about the show’s inclusion of ASL. Waisglass, who plays precocious teenager Maxine learned the language for the show. "The inclusion of ASL was like a magical experience just on a personal note... We literally got to learn a new language for this role," she said. "It's absolutely unbelievable and it is inclusive. I just love that aspect of the show. I thought that was such a great thing."

What have the cast and crew said about season two?

While the creator has been tight lipped about what a season two could look like, Lampert is committed to stories about mothers and daughters: “I think that a relationship between a mother and a daughter, especially a teenage daughter, is one of the most complicated, nuanced, messy, push-and-pull relationships that you have in your life,” Lampert told TV Line . “I think there’s room for, honestly, hundreds of shows about them. Mother-and-daughter relationships are so interesting to me, and every Mother’s Day, I just send my mom an apology card for the high school years.”

watch 'ginny & georgia' on netflix

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io