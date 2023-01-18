Selena Gomez Revealed Meryl Streep Is Joining 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3

All sorts of fandoms are coming together to celebrate some truly fantastic TV news: Selena Gomez just revealed that Meryl Streep is joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building for season 3.
In a new TikTok, the Rare Beauty founder filmed herself with her fellow cast members, saying while panning the camera, "Hey guys! We're on set! What are we shooting? Season 3!"
She continued, "The gang is back! Could this honestly get any better? ...Oh, wait!" before showing Paul Rudd on camera.
At this point, Rudd says, "Well, I do think it could get a little bit better!"
The rest of the actors act confused for a minute, before Meryl Streep's face pops up behind them and Gomez opens her mouth in mock shock.
Streep proceeds to ask various cast members if they want anything: a pillow, a tea.
Gomez says, "I'm OK, thank you, Meryl. You're sweet," before gasping dramatically again.
She captioned the video, "@hulu meet our new and old crew! Excuse me while I scream in a pillow"
People got very excited in the comments, with one person writing, "Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, selena gomez, Martin short and Steve Martin all together in a show? I couldn't ask for something better than this!!!"
Someone else said, "MERYL STREEP!!!! WHAT!!" while another person chimed in, "UR JOKINGGGG"
So yeah, everyone is obsessed with this news.
As a reminder, Paul Rudd's character was introduced in season 2 and is likely to be central to the plot in season 3 (no spoilers here, but if you want them, they're over here). Streep is an entirely new addition.
Though we don't have an exact release date for the new season yet, it is expected to premiere sometime this year, so get even more excited, I dare you.
