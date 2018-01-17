In Which Donald Trump Refuses to Share His Umbrella with Melania and Barron

Today in "good lord what did he do this time?" President Donald Trump is being criticized for not holding an umbrella over his wife and son during a rainstorm, and instead hogging it all for himself.
POTUS, Melania Trump, and their son Barron were seen ascending the stairs to Air Force One, and not only did Melania and Barron not *have* umbrellas—Trump seemingly refused to share his in what was clearly bad weather. And, unsurprisingly, Twitter/the Universe was unimpressed.
Oh, and here's a video:
There's speculation that Trump was trying to protect his hair from the elements, which, sure, but maybe not at the expense of his loved ones.