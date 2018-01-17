In Which Donald Trump Refuses to Share His Umbrella with Melania and Barron

Today in "good lord what did he do this time?" President Donald Trump is being criticized for not holding an umbrella over his wife and son during a rainstorm, and instead hogging it all for himself.

POTUS, Melania Trump, and their son Barron were seen ascending the stairs to Air Force One, and not only did Melania and Barron not *have* umbrellas—Trump seemingly refused to share his in what was clearly bad weather. And, unsurprisingly, Twitter/the Universe was unimpressed.

Here’s Trump holding an umbrella over himself while boarding Air Force One with Melania & Barron, because his hair. pic.twitter.com/dsfKaNNd5U — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 16, 2018

just seen @realDonaldTrump getting on his plane holding an umbrella for himself while his son and wife get soaked in the rain. says it all about him ! #selfishTrump — sonny grewal (@SonnyinScotland) January 16, 2018

It would never even occur to my husband to cover himself if my daughter and I were standing with him in a storm. He’s such a disgrace. https://t.co/TSgyUVH5W3 — Mrs. SMH (@MRSSMH2) January 16, 2018

Says a lot about a person. Trump holds an umbrella over himself and not his wife or son. pic.twitter.com/AMaIsWgvgU — Patrick White (@mrreactionary) January 16, 2018

A pictures says a thousand words... pic.twitter.com/c9b5Vi8ONk — Brasilmagic (@Brasilmagic) January 16, 2018

Oh, and here's a video:

There's speculation that Trump was trying to protect his hair from the elements, which, sure, but maybe not at the expense of his loved ones.