Melissa McCarthy Defends Meghan Markle From Critics Who Are "Threatened" by Her

Melissa McCarthy has some choice words for Meghan Markle's critics.

"It bums me out for every woman and every person, that for no reason people just like to attack," McCarthy told Page Six at the opening for Broadway show Suffs last week.

"A smart interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people," the actress continued.

"And I always think, how inspiring! I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think, how inspiring. It’s really on the people throwing the hate. Meghan's wonderful, like, strong women are awesome."

McCarthy has a very specific link to the Duchess of Sussex: She starred in her 40th birthday video, a scripted gag conversation that served as an announcement for the duchess' 40x40 professional mentoring initiative at the time (and in which Prince Harry juggled for some reason).

Since then, the Gilmore Girls actress has given us some sweet insights into what Meghan is like behind the scenes, especially when it comes to Harry.

"You know what was so cute is when I could tell when he walked in, 'cause we were talking and she went, 'oh hiii!' and her whole face lit up and I was like, 'did Prince Harry just walk in the room and like her whole face...'" McCarthy once recalled of filming with the royals. "I just thought it was like so sweet and genuine, and then he ducked his head in and he was like, 'is it weird if I juggle?' I was like, 'it sure is!'"

