Zendaya Says She Might Just "Go Away for a While" During 'Euphoria' Hiatus

Zendaya is thinking some me time is on the cards, and I love that life for her.
During her promo tour for new movie Challengers, the actress was asked by Entertainment Tonight what her plan is while her series Euphoria is on hiatus, and Z wasn't exactly sure.
"I have no idea!" she said. The reporter then asked, "Do you get to take a break?" to which the star answered, "I think so! Typically, I always know that I'm doing something, like I always know something's coming. Right now, I'm just kind of in a free space, and just trying to figure out what that is, so maybe I'll just hibernate.... go away for a while."
Challengers, a film by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, is out Friday, and also stars The Crown's Josh O'Connor and West Side Story's Mike Faist.
Meanwhile, Euphoria is on hiatus for an indeterminate amount of time, though it has been renewed for a third season. While we don't know exactly what's going on there, one reason for the delay includes the show's creators wanting to get it right—especially given that the characters have now left high school, and therefore need a new setting for the plot.
Another reason for the break in production is that many of the show's stars have gotten huge roles since Euphoria. Zendaya has starred in the Spider-Man series (though the first of these filmed before the show started), as well as Dune 1 and 2; Jacob Elordi has starred in Priscilla and Saltburn; and Sydney Sweeney has landed roles in The White Lotus, Madame Web and Anyone But You.
Whatever Zendaya ends up doing with her time off, I hope she has the time of her life!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Celebrate Earth Month With Our Feel-Good Fashion Report
Your guide to being more sustainable in 2024.
By Anneliese Henderson Published
-
Anne Hathaway Details the "Gross" Audition Request She Once Endured
"Now we know better."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
The Emotional Ending of 'Baby Reindeer,' Explained
Netflix's latest miniseries from Richard Gadd is based on the true story of the comedian and his stalker.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Want to Know Zendaya? Noon Coleman Has You Covered
While the actress is famously private, her dog—or, at least, the mysterious figure behind @nooncolemann—has all the receipts. ‘Marie Claire’ investigates.
By Lucia Tonelli Published
-
Here’s How to Get Out of a Speeding Ticket, According to Zendaya and Tom Holland
Unfortunately, the rest of us might not be able to use this tactic.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya Says She Feels “So Lucky” to Have the Support of Loved Ones Like Boyfriend Tom Holland
She premiered her new film, ‘Challengers,’ in L.A. last night as she continues her global press tour.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya Says Her Fierce Red Carpet Persona Doesn't Reflect Who She Really Is at Her Core
She treats celebrity like a part she’d play in a film or television project.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya on Growing Up Too Fast as a Child Star: "I Wish I Went to School"
Z became famous at age 14.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya Praises Boyfriend Tom Holland for Handling Fame at a Young Age “Beautifully”
“I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya Plays a Tennis Pro in Her Next Film, So It Makes Sense That She and Boyfriend Tom Holland Do Date Day at a Tennis Tournament
Insert corny “love all” tennis joke here.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya Can't Stop Name-Dropping Tom Holland on the 'Dune: Part Two' Press Tour
They're way past the hard launch.
By Fleurine Tideman Published