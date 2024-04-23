Zendaya Says She Might Just "Go Away for a While" During 'Euphoria' Hiatus

Zendaya is thinking some me time is on the cards, and I love that life for her.

During her promo tour for new movie Challengers, the actress was asked by Entertainment Tonight what her plan is while her series Euphoria is on hiatus, and Z wasn't exactly sure.

"I have no idea!" she said. The reporter then asked, "Do you get to take a break?" to which the star answered, "I think so! Typically, I always know that I'm doing something, like I always know something's coming. Right now, I'm just kind of in a free space, and just trying to figure out what that is, so maybe I'll just hibernate.... go away for a while."

Zendaya stars as Rue on Euphoria. (Image credit: HBO)

Challengers, a film by Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, is out Friday, and also stars The Crown's Josh O'Connor and West Side Story's Mike Faist.

Meanwhile, Euphoria is on hiatus for an indeterminate amount of time, though it has been renewed for a third season. While we don't know exactly what's going on there, one reason for the delay includes the show's creators wanting to get it right—especially given that the characters have now left high school, and therefore need a new setting for the plot.

Another reason for the break in production is that many of the show's stars have gotten huge roles since Euphoria. Zendaya has starred in the Spider-Man series (though the first of these filmed before the show started), as well as Dune 1 and 2; Jacob Elordi has starred in Priscilla and Saltburn; and Sydney Sweeney has landed roles in The White Lotus, Madame Web and Anyone But You.

Whatever Zendaya ends up doing with her time off, I hope she has the time of her life!