Luke Bryan Trips Over a Fan's Phone During a Show, Jokes "My Lawyer Will Be Calling"

Luke Bryan took an unfortunate moment and turned it into a hilarious one during a recent concert.
The country singer was hyping up the crowd at Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver when he took a massive tumble and landed on his back. While he fell on top of a fan's phone, it looks like the phone didn't cause the fall, as reported by TMZ.
Still, the singer held up the phone for the crowd to see, believing that that was what had caused his tumble. He laughed and shook his head, appearing to find the incident hilarious.
He then asked concertgoers, "Hold on, did anybody get that?" with many in the crowd holding up their phones for him to choose from. Bryan handed the offending phone back to its owner, telling them jokingly, "It's OK. My lawyer will be calling."
He then took a phone from a fan who had recorded his whole fall on video, and said, "Let's zoom in," so that the clip would be shown on the big screen. He even played it a second time to really laugh at himself.
The American Idol judge then told the crowd, "Hey, I need some viral! This is viral, alright, this is viral! Hashtag 'Love You, Miss You, Mean It.'" (That's his latest song, FYI.)
Over on Instagram, Bryan dedicated the new song to his wife Caroline Boyer, whom he married in 2006. The two share two sons, Thomas Boyer Bryan, 16, and Tatum Christopher Bryan, 13, according to People.
