Trump Has Been Accused of Kissing a Journalist on His Campaign Trail

President Donald Trump is a man who once said "grab them by the pussy" when talking about a professional woman. So, it's only slightly surprising to find out that Katy Tur—a renowned journalist who followed Trump's campaign trail—has claimed he kissed her without permission while she was working.

In her new book Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History, Tur recalls an incident with Trump before taping MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

"Before I know what's happening his hands are on my shoulders and his lips are on my cheek. My eyes widen. My body freezes. My heart stops."

Tur hoped no one had seen the moment:

"Fuck," she remembers thinking. "I hope the cameras didn't see that. My bosses are never going to take me seriously."

This is incredibly weird and a stark reminder of what women put up with daily. Also, now is probably a good time to remind everyone of Trump's full "grab them by the pussy" quote, which reads as follows: "I'm automatically attracted to beautiful [women]—I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything ... Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."

