Kacey Musgraves Switched Up Her Signature Hair Color and Looks Incredible

The country singer looks totally different.

By Chelsea Hall
54th academy of country music awards red carpet
Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019Getty Images

Think of Kacey Musgraves, and you'll think of her long, shiny, jet-black hair. The star has maintained her signature dark look for nearly five years—until now: The 31-year-old singer just traded in her dark strands for a lighter summery shade. Musgraves posted a series of selfies to her Instagram Story to give fans a peek at her new look. The star showed off her freshly dyed and highlighted soft brown layers and face-framing bangs with the caption, "Lighten up buttercup."

kacey musgraves
spaceykaceyInstagram

The soft brown shade complements Musgraves' hazel-brown eyes. Her hair transformation came courtesy by her longtime hairstylist Giovanni Delgado: "@giovannidelgado-El Maestro del Estilo," Musgraves captioned another selfie (which translates to "The Master of Style"). Along with her new hair, Musgraves lightened her brows to match the soft brown 'do.

kacey musgraves
spaceykaceyInstagram

If you've been keeping up with Musgraves throughout her career, you may recall that she has had a similar light brown highlighted look back in the early 2010s:

new york, ny march 19 country musician kacey musgraves visits the siriusxm studios on march 19, 2013 in new york city photo by taylor hillgetty images
Taylor HillGetty Images

This new look is absolutely stunning on the artist—we can't wait to see more photos.

