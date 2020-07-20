Think of Kacey Musgraves, and you'll think of her long, shiny, jet-black hair. The star has maintained her signature dark look for nearly five years—until now: The 31-year-old singer just traded in her dark strands for a lighter summery shade. Musgraves posted a series of selfies to her Instagram Story to give fans a peek at her new look. The star showed off her freshly dyed and highlighted soft brown layers and face-framing bangs with the caption, "Lighten up buttercup."

spaceykacey Instagram

The soft brown shade complements Musgraves' hazel-brown eyes. Her hair transformation came courtesy by her longtime hairstylist Giovanni Delgado: "@giovannidelgado-El Maestro del Estilo," Musgraves captioned another selfie (which translates to "The Master of Style"). Along with her new hair, Musgraves lightened her brows to match the soft brown 'do.

spaceykacey Instagram

If you've been keeping up with Musgraves throughout her career, you may recall that she has had a similar light brown highlighted look back in the early 2010s:

Taylor Hill Getty Images

This new look is absolutely stunning on the artist—we can't wait to see more photos.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Chelsea Hall Chelsea Hall is the Assistant Fashion and Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity style, fashion trends, skincare, makeup and anything else tied into the world of fashion and beauty

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.