19 Drugstore Concealers That Never Crease or Slide
You'll never look like a melted candle again.
By Maya Allen , Taylore Glynn published
Don't you love that feeling when your concealer melts and slips into every crease and crevice of your face by noon? (Oh, and do you also hate ice cream, puppies, and fun?) What we're trying to say is that bad concealer is a plague upon our hard-wrought makeup looks. That's why a really good concealer is crucial. Concealer is my favorite makeup product, like ever. A swipe under your eyes will wake up your face like a warm cup of coffee does your body in the morning. And patting a concealer atop a problem area will make you forget it's even there—it's like magic.
What are the best concealers you can get at the drugstore?
This doesn't mean that vital concealer formulas have to be pricy. On the contrary! Some of our Marie Claire editors' favorite concealers happen to be found one aisle over from the paper towels at our local drugstore. So if you're into that whole long-lasting, dark circle-combatting, acne-covering thing, you'll be pleased to know that we've rounded up the absolute best drugstore concealers that actually stay put from the moment you blend them on. Even better, these winners make price tags look pointless when it comes to achieving the perfect look.
Covergirl Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer
CoverGirl is one of our forever favorites, so any time we need a quick fix, picking up one of their formulas has never failed us. Their newest concealer is no exception. Its all-day, waterproof coverage means you can apply it and never think about it again, which, really—is there anything better?
Rimmel Stay Matte Concealer
Sometimes, a pimple shows up that's so obtrusive, so apparent, and so angry that only the most effective formula will do. This magnifying, stay-put option is perfect for covering blemishes, as well as dark circles.
Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Concealer
Yes, this formula is a kickass concealer on its own—its buildable texture makes it versatile enough for bare-faced days and full face beats alike—but its applicator sets it apart. The soft, rounded sponge disperses the formula evenly for the most natural, blended look possible.
NYX Born to Glow! Radiant Concealer
Sometimes, some major brightening is necessary to look alive. This sponge applicator perfectly disperses NYC's creamiest, most radiant formula.
L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer
Uneven skin tone can be a pain to deal with, but this concealer makes it easy to smooth things over. Play it under your foundation for an even base, or spot treat to customize your complexion.
Wet N Wild Incognito All-Day Full Coverage Concealer
Licorice root extract, shea butter and mango seed butter ensure a smooth finish for this stay-put concealer. Plus, it's medium-to full coverage, so you can build it up as needed depended on how much sleep you got last night.
BLK/OPL Flawless Concealer
This creamy formula really does it all: it reduces the appearance of dark spots, and blemishes, hides dark circles, and even nourishes skin with vitamins A, C, and E. And its velvety finish blends seamlessly with any foundation, or even bare skin.
Milani Conceal + Perfect Long Wear Concealer
This full-coverage concealer goes the extra mile, employing a 12-hour formula that is highly, highly pigmented to cover up hyperpigmentation, discoloration, and dark spots. The healthy fusion of polyphenols, peptides, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and olive fruit oil will keep your skin taken care of. It's also un-budgeable, so you won't have to worry about creasing whatsoever.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer
With perpetually dry skin, you can't skimp out on moisture, period. And you need makeup products that align with your skin type. Instead of adding insult to injury, like caking makeup on top of dryness, use a hydrating concealer stick like this instead. It's packed with hyaluronic acid, the #1 moisture-inducing ingredient, to quench your skin while providing coverage that lasts throughout the day.
Almay Skin Perfecting Comfort Concealer
If you look closely, you can see how silky this concealer stick actually is. This weightless, blendable stick will blur away any problem area. It has a pointed applicator, which makes it super easy to spot treat a pimple or glide underneath your eyes. It's available in eight inclusive shades for all skin tones.
Revlon PhotoReady Candid Antioxidant Concealer
If you can't seem to find a concealer your sensitive skin doesn't hate, you may have just met your match. This skin-friendly concealer has an amazing formula full of antioxidants, vitamin E and C and has anti-blue light ingredients to ensure your skin comes first. To take it a step further, there are no oils, parabens, phthalates, or synthetic dyes and it's fragrance-free.
e.l.f. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer
If you know me, you know that I love Tarte Shape Tape Concealer ($27), and have for years. But what you don't know is that I just discovered that this $5 drugstore dupe that truly gives it a run for its money. For one thing, you get so, so much concealer for $5. More importantly, it doesn't crease at all and will stay on your face for an eternity. Okay, I'm a living being, so I can't say that for sure. But I do have a tendency to go dancing until the sun comes up, and this concealer held up for many hours.
Haley's RE:VIVE Concealer Cream
I'm 100 percent obsessed with this concealer—it's literally $15 but makes my stressed-out skin look like a hundred bucks. To spare you an essay, here's the short and sweet reason I'm sold: The formula is phenomenal. It's so incredibly soft and creamy, it goes on like a second skin. I can skip the extra step of reaching for a makeup sponge or brush, because my finger does the job in five seconds flat.
CAI Para Mi Concealer
CAI Para Mi is a new makeup brand meant to fill a void and cater to Latina customers. Founder Ralph Mandil wanted to make quality and accessible products made specially for Latina women. How a-m-a-z-i-n-g. This cruelty-free concealer works for olive, yellow, and brown undertones—and the super creamy consistency of this concealer makes blending feel like a breeze.
Black Radiance Concealer Stick
Usually, concealers and under-eyes don't mix, thanks to the zillions of fine lines that suddenly appear the second you start applying. But this creamy, castor oil–based stick glides over dark circles without caking into creases, and stays semi-matte all day long.
Maybelline Fitme! Concealer
This no-crease concealer is full-coverage, crazy long-lasting, and surprisingly hydrating—plus, it's an almost exact clone of the iconic Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, but at half the price.
NYX Professional Gotcha Covered Concealer
Whether you're competing in the next Pipeline Bodysurfing Classic, or just planning to exist as a human in the spring humidity, you can rest assured this waterproof, high-coverage concealer won't melt off your face. And if the word "waterproof" strikes fear into your dry-skinned heart, don't worry—the formula is also loaded with moisturizing coconut oil to keep you looking dewy.
CoverGirl Outlast All-Day Soft Touch Concealer
Oily skin, meet your new BFF. This drugstore favorite is velvety and blendable, so it won't feel caked on when you first apply it, and the added pinch of talc in the formula helps it stay matte throughout the day, meaning it won't slip down your face by lunch.
