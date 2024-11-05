Why Dyson's New Airstrait Ad Ignited a TikTok Controversy
The brand has come under fire for overlooking the styler's suitability for 4c curls.
One of the biggest challenges beauty brands have to face in today's market is the possibility of getting ensnared in a TikTok controversy. Occasionally, the outrage is warranted. Other times, not so much. Every once in a while, though, there's a kernel of truth at the heart of the scandal.
Such was the case with Dyson's latest Airstrait advertisement, which was pulled from the platform after sparking backlash earlier this week. Of course, that hasn't stopped creators from continuing to duet the brand's clip and chime in about it.
The ad in question is a short styling demonstration, wherein a woman with 4c curls—the tightest and smallest curl type—attempts to showcase the wet-to-dry tool's straightening capabilities. After running the Airstrait down the length of her hair in a slow, steady pass, however, the model's hair appears largely unchanged.
Some creators say it's an example of Dyson's mixed record with textured hair types. But what does the brand have to say about its since-deleted social spot?
For a play-by-play breakdown of everything that's happened so far, keep reading.
Why did Dyson's Airstrait ad spark controversy?
It really boils down to this: Dyson's suite of styling tools technically can be used on all hair types, but they don't work on all hair types equally well. That disparity has led many with Type 3 and Type 4 curls to feel the company doesn't care about meeting their needs.
"Thinking about the lack of oversight that Dyson Airstrait commercial had to demonstrate a product that does not work for 4c hair on 4c hair, and why a diversity of thought is so important in the beauty industry," creator Kimberly Williams wrote in a video addressing the controversy for over 106,000 viewers.
Creator Sydney Dionne had a more cynical take, explaining, "That ad is hilarious but I appreciate them not lying to us. Because anybody who has ever straightened Type 4 hair knows that Airstrait is a laughable concept."
Dionne added that she has "never once" been able to straighten her hair with nothing but air. "They said y'all can buy the product but it is not meant for you. They literally said go on and save that little $500 you was 'bout to spend. I don't know. I see y'all complaining about this ad, but I feel like it would be false advertisement [sic] if they showed it working." More than 21,000 TikTok users "liked" her post.
Can the Dyson Airstrait work for 4c curls?
Yes and no.
The Airstrait is a wet-to-dry styling tool that uses high-pressure air flow to smooth dry or damp hair instead of heat plates. For those with 4c curls, this may mean the Airstrait is suitable only for stretching the curl. For a sleek, silky finish, those with Type 4 hair are likely to have better results with a true flat iron.
Have Dyson's hair tools come under fire before?
Dyson's Airstrait and Airwrap styling tools have each attracted criticism online, primarily for not meeting the needs of women with 3c and 4c hair types. Reviewers at Nordstrom and Sephora, as well as content creators on TikTok, have noted that Dyson's air technology isn't strong enough to treat their hair. Reddit users also convene on a dedicated thread to discuss their failed attempts to successfully use the tools. However, none of those individual reviews have gone quite as viral as the ad Dyson pulled earlier this week.
Has Dyson responded to the current controversy?
Dyson has already taken down its ad. In a statement provided to Marie Claire, the brand noted, "Dyson is engineered for all hair types and textures. Demonstrating how our products work is our priority, and for coily hair specifically, the Dyson Airstrait is best used to stretch the hair as a step in a haircare routine. This social media clip did not demonstrate this effectively and so we have taken it down."
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
