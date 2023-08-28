These Are the Products Taking Center Stage in My Capsule Beauty Collection

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Beauty products are my happy place. I love testing celebrity skincare launches and luxury makeup products when they hit the market, and over the years, a handful of these products have become cult finds, proving their worth from generation to generation. These are the products I lean on whenever I’m revamping my beauty collection, and I always turn to QVC to find them. The retailer is the unsung hero of the beauty world, a one-stop shop for tried-and-true products from iconic brands including Origins, Dyson, Benefit Cosmetics, and so many more. If you’re a beauty novice or even an expert looking to refresh your collection for fall, there’s no better place to shop. And if you’re in need of a little inspiration, I’ve listed all of my beauty must-haves below. Trust me—you can’t go wrong with any of them.
There’s no such thing as a Dyson hair tool that isn’t a cult-favorite, but with its high-pressure airflow technology that helps straighten hair as it dries, this straightener definitely deserves cult status.
This serum is packed with retinoid blends and botanical, retinol-alternative extracts that work together to help give you firmer-looking skin.
These cream eye shadows are buildable, blendable, and waterproof, making them the perfect day-to-night shadow.
I love a combo product, and this tinted moisturizer and SPF duo is a must for those warm summer days.
I cannot live without my Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. It helps reduce static and gives me a sleek blowout in minutes.
With buildable coverage, these rich, textured eye shadows create a light-reflective finish.
The perfect end to your day, this night serum features skin-hugging textures that help hydrate your skin while you sleep.
I don’t touch my brows, but I’m scarcely seen without this tinted gel. The product contains tiny microfibers that adhere to skin and hairs, enhancing my natural brows.
A beauty staple that comes in many shades, this concealer can also be used as a liquid highlighter and bronzer.
This facial toning device gently stimulates larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrents that help contour and firm the skin.
A lightweight moisturizer for silky-soft, healthy-looking skin—what more is there to say?
This mascara primer helps lengthen and lift lashes and enhance lash thickness once followed by mascara.
I cannot live without this argan oil in my haircare routine. This light version absorbs quickly and leaves a semi-matte finish.
This is a no-rinse resurfacing peel that helps exfoliate and reduce the look of rough skin.
Formulated with retinol, peptides, and shea butter, this neck gel helps exfoliate the skin and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
