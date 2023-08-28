These Are the Products Taking Center Stage in My Capsule Beauty Collection

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Beauty products are my happy place. I love testing celebrity skincare launches and luxury makeup products when they hit the market, and over the years, a handful of these products have become cult finds, proving their worth from generation to generation. These are the products I lean on whenever I’m revamping my beauty collection, and I always turn to QVC to find them. The retailer is the unsung hero of the beauty world, a one-stop shop for tried-and-true products from iconic brands including Origins, Dyson, Benefit Cosmetics, and so many more. If you’re a beauty novice or even an expert looking to refresh your collection for fall, there’s no better place to shop. And if you’re in need of a little inspiration, I’ve listed all of my beauty must-haves below. Trust me—you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Dyson Airstrait Straightener SHOP NOW There’s no such thing as a Dyson hair tool that isn’t a cult-favorite, but with its high-pressure airflow technology that helps straighten hair as it dries, this straightener definitely deserves cult status.

Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum SHOP NOW This serum is packed with retinoid blends and botanical, retinol-alternative extracts that work together to help give you firmer-looking skin.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Cream Shadow Duo With Brush SHOP NOW These cream eye shadows are buildable, blendable, and waterproof, making them the perfect day-to-night shadow.

RMS Beauty SuperNautral Radiance Tinted Serum SPF 30 Duo SHOP NOW I love a combo product, and this tinted moisturizer and SPF duo is a must for those warm summer days.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer With Attachments SHOP NOW I cannot live without my Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. It helps reduce static and gives me a sleek blowout in minutes.

RMS Beauty Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow Trio SHOP NOW With buildable coverage, these rich, textured eye shadows create a light-reflective finish.

IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Serum Duo SHOP NOW The perfect end to your day, this night serum features skin-hugging textures that help hydrate your skin while you sleep.

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Duo SHOP NOW I don’t touch my brows, but I’m scarcely seen without this tinted gel. The product contains tiny microfibers that adhere to skin and hairs, enhancing my natural brows.

Smashbox Studio Skin Flawless 24 Hour Concealer Duo SHOP NOW A beauty staple that comes in many shades, this concealer can also be used as a liquid highlighter and bronzer.

NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Device With Aqua Gel Duo & Brush SHOP NOW This facial toning device gently stimulates larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrents that help contour and firm the skin.

Origins Mega-Mushroom Fortifying Emulsion SHOP NOW A lightweight moisturizer for silky-soft, healthy-looking skin—what more is there to say?

Too Faced Travel Size Better Than Sex Foreplay Mascara Primer SHOP NOW This mascara primer helps lengthen and lift lashes and enhance lash thickness once followed by mascara.

Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil Light SHOP NOW I cannot live without this argan oil in my haircare routine. This light version absorbs quickly and leaves a semi-matte finish.

Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening & Exfoliating Facial Peel SHOP NOW This is a no-rinse resurfacing peel that helps exfoliate and reduce the look of rough skin.