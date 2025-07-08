Live
All of My Beauty Holy Grails Are On Sale During Amazon Prime Day
Act fast—these editor-favorite finds are going to go quickly.
In my years as a shopping editor, the times I buy a new beauty product at full price are few and far between. Whether I need to restock my combination skincare routine or am looking to test a buzzy new beauty device, a great deal is always around the corner. Looks like it's true that good things come to those who wait—Amazon Prime Day is here just in time to refresh my summer beauty routine.
From now through July 11, you can spot hundreds (if not thousands) of deals on Amazon in every major category, including summer shoes and vacation essentials. However, it's the sale of the year for beauty fans as top brands like Supergoop, Sol de Janeiro, Shark Beauty, Laneige, and so many more are at a major discount.
To put it simply, Amazon Prime Day is not a sale you want to skip. To ensure you don't miss out on any of the incredible discounts, I'm bringing you the ultimate edit of Amazon Prime Day's best beauty deals. Ahead, uncover some of our editors' holy grail nail finds, skincare, fragrance, devices, makeup, and hair care currently on sale. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked, as the beauty deals will continue to arrive as I discover them in real-time.
The Best Overall Beauty Deals at Amazon Prime Day
- Best Skincare Deal Overall: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Spf 50 (Was $38, Now $30)
- Best Beauty Device Deal Overall: Shark Hd430 Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System (Was $350, Now $249)
- Best Makeup Deal Overall: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer (Was $11, Now $8)
- Best Hair Care Deal Overall: Nutrafol Shampoo (Was $44, Now $33)
- Best Bodycare and Fragrance Deal Overall: Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist (Was $38, Now $30)
Amazon Prime Day at a Glance
- The Best Overall Beauty Deals at Amazon Prime Day
- Best Skincare Deals at Amazon Prime Day
- Best Beauty Device Deals at Amazon Prime Day
- Best Makeup Deals at Amazon Prime Day
- Best Hair Care Deals at Amazon Prime Day
- Best Bodycare and Fragrance Deals at Amazon Prime Day
- When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
- How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?
- When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?
- Why Trust Marie Claire
Best Skincare Deals at Amazon Prime Day
While technically this is a facial sunscreen, it doubles as a makeup primer that can be used anytime, anywhere. Katherine J. Igoe, an MC contributing editor, says, "It goes on smoothly and feels incredibly lightweight without any of the annoyances of most sunscreens."
Waterproof mascara, SPF, makeup, and dirt don't stand a chance with this French pharmacy favorite in your routine. A couple of drops on a cotton pad will remove your makeup, all while balancing pH, hydrating, and soothing skin.
This is one of the best eye creams for dryness, so it's not a bad idea to stock up before the fall. It uses avocado oil and caffeine to help smooth puffy eyes and fine lines and to boost radiance.
Best Beauty Device Deals at Amazon Prime Day
As someone with minimal hair styling skills, the Shark FlexStyle is the only way I know how to do my hair. It's easy as can be to use, and I can create a variety of styles from big, bouncy curls to sleek blowouts.
Marie Claire's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, tested this laser hair device and raved about her results. She says, "I saw a noticeable difference after the very first use."
This toothbrush has made a world of difference in my beauty and wellness routine. I can actually feel a difference when I use it versus a regular toothbrush, and I always know I'm brushing my teeth for the correct amount of time thanks to its self-shut-off feature.
If you're in the market for a curling iron, look no further than this pick from Hot Tools. It comes in eight different sizes, features an extended barrel size for long hair, and has multiple heat settings to personalize your styling sesh.
Best Makeup Deals at Amazon Prime Day
Our tester, Mindy, found this drugstore pick to be one of the best concealers for mature skin out there. She says, "I've tried so many luxury concealers, but I literally got stopped five times today by people to tell me how good my makeup looked!"
I'm simply obsessed with this brow gel and its magical brush. It has a long bristled side to shape hairs and a short side to brush hair into place. Once the gel sets, brows don't budge for the entire day.
There's a reason Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick is considered iconic—it's an everyday lipstick shade that flatters just about everyone, no matter your skin tone.
Best Hair Care Deals at Amazon Prime Day
The Nutrafol Shampoo earned the top spot in our round-up of the best hair growth shampoos and for good reason. It tackles a range of scalp issues like inflammation, product buildup, and pH imbalance so you can start growing healthier, stronger hair.
Whenever my hair needs some TLC, I love to use this hair mask. I only need a tiny scoop to saturate my hair, and once I rinse it out after about five minutes, my hair is left looking ultra shiny and feeling silky smooth.
A few drops of this hair oil will have you feeling like you're part of a hair commercial. It deeply nourishes strands to create a mirror-like shine, all while strengthening and protecting against heat.
Marzovilla swears by this shampoo and conditioner for tackling her dry ends and oily roots. She says this pick is perfect for her dry hair because it's hydrating without weighing her hair down. She adds, "It's a true game-changer if you have hair that looks dull."
Best Bodycare and Fragrance Deals at Amazon Prime Day
While all of Sol de Janeiro's body mists smell incredible, Cheirosa '40 is a tried-and-true favorite. It's a warm, sultry blend of black amber, plum, jasmine, and vanilla woods that combines into a delicious skin scent.
No other body lotion compares to Sol de Janeiro's Bum Bum Cream. Not only does it smell amazing, but a little bit goes a long way in moisturizing skin and providing a next-level glow.
I've been patiently waiting for Amazon Prime Day just so I can snag this self-tanner on sale. Girls on TikTok rave about its easy application and natural-looking tan.
Clean deodorant doesn't have to come at the cost of smelling good—Nécessaire's fan-favorite deodorant is a clean, aluminum-formula that effectively replaces bad odor with a lovely, garden-fresh scent.
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
This year, the sale event starts at 12 a.m. PDT/3 a.m. EDT on July 8. However, Amazon Prime members can start saving on their purchases with early deals leading up to the sale.
How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?
This year's Amazon Prime Day is twice as long as previous ones—the event runs for four days, from July 8 through July 11.
When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?
While we don't know the exact dates, Amazon typically holds two major sale events throughout the year—Amazon Prime Day occurs sometime in July, and Amazon "Big Deal Days" occurs later in the fall, usually in October.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Urban Decay's cult-favorite 24/7 Eyeliner Pencil passed our strict standards to become our top-ranked waterline eyeliner. If you're in the market for a new summer eyeliner, look no further than this pick.
The eyeliner to end all eyeliner formulas is nearly $10 off for Amazon Prime Day, so now's the time to grab your favorite shades. Use its creamy budge-proof formula to create graphic shapes, smokey eyes, an easy cat-eye, and more.
Beauty devices like LED face tools and laser hair removal do not come cheap, which is why it's always a good idea to grab one you've been eyeing when it's on sale. To upgrade your beauty routine at a discount, consider a cult-favorite device like the Wavytalk thermal brush or Medicube Age-R Booster Pro Pink wand.
I personally tested the Nood Flasher 2.0, and I have to admit it's a summer beauty must-have. It couldn't be easier to use, and I experience little to no discomfort every time I use this device. Now, I do a maintenance treatment once a month and only have to shave my armpits every seven days or so.
This hair tool went viral on TikTok, and it's not too hard to see why. It creates big, bouncy blowouts and major volume in a matter of moments.
An all-in-one beauty tool like this is well worth adding to your routine if you want to achieve the famed "glass" skin. This wand has five different LED light modes to tackle a variety of concerns like redness, pigmentation, texture, acne, and more.
Charlotte Acevedo, Marie Claire's senior e-commerce editor, knows how important sunscreen is in her daily skincare routine. Her favorite formulas from Isdin, plus other editor favorites, are majorly discounted for Prime Day, making it the perfect time to stock up.
Reviewers love this formula for its lightweight, non-greasy feel. It even works well under makeup thanks to its clear finish.
For those who prefer a tinted SPF, this one is a fan favorite. Not only does it moisturize skin, but tit works to repair existing signs of sun damage and evens skin ton all while delivering SPF 50.
Dare I say, this is the best sunscreen on the planet? According to my Prime membership, I've repurchased this seven times in the last two years, so trust me when I say it's good. Its creamy formula feels more like a moisturizer than a sunscreen, and for tha,t I'm obsessed.
It's not every day Dyson products go on sale. If you've had a device on your wishlist for a while, you're in luck—for Amazon Prime Day, both the Dyson Airwrap I.D. and the Supersonic Origin hair dryer are on major sale.
Right now, you can score Dyson's cult-favorite multi-styler for $100. With its five attachments that can dry and style, it's the hair tool to end all hair tools.
Once you try a Dyson blow dryer, you'll never go back to any other brand. This small, but mighty device packs a powerful punch to dry hair in record time. Not only that, but hair is protected from extreme heat damage, resulting in smoother, shinier strands.
With hot, sweaty weather the everyday norm, I'm sure the last thing you want to put on your face is a thick and heavy moisturizer—it's a good thing some of Team MC's favorite lightweight moisturizers are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Marzovilla tested this moisturizer on her acne-prone skin, and it passed her strict standards. She says, "The texture is slightly tacky, which I love under makeup, and the unscented formula glides on and melts in quickly. The glow is instant (as you can see), and my skin feels so comfortable."
I recently added this hybrid toner to my routine, and now I refuse to go without it. It adds an instant glow to my skin, which has earned me numerous compliments, and it makes my makeup apply so smoothly. Color me obsessed.
Whenever MC's beauty director, Hannah Baxter, has a product recommendation, I'm all ears. She says she's "deeply obsessed" with this formula, adding, "I use it day and night during the heat of NYC summer, and my skin has never looked more radiant."