All of My Beauty Holy Grails Are On Sale During Amazon Prime Day

Act fast—these editor-favorite finds are going to go quickly.

In my years as a shopping editor, the times I buy a new beauty product at full price are few and far between. Whether I need to restock my combination skincare routine or am looking to test a buzzy new beauty device, a great deal is always around the corner. Looks like it's true that good things come to those who wait—Amazon Prime Day is here just in time to refresh my summer beauty routine.

From now through July 11, you can spot hundreds (if not thousands) of deals on Amazon in every major category, including summer shoes and vacation essentials. However, it's the sale of the year for beauty fans as top brands like Supergoop, Sol de Janeiro, Shark Beauty, Laneige, and so many more are at a major discount.

To put it simply, Amazon Prime Day is not a sale you want to skip. To ensure you don't miss out on any of the incredible discounts, I'm bringing you the ultimate edit of Amazon Prime Day's best beauty deals. Ahead, uncover some of our editors' holy grail nail finds, skincare, fragrance, devices, makeup, and hair care currently on sale. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked, as the beauty deals will continue to arrive as I discover them in real-time.

The Best Overall Beauty Deals at Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day at a Glance

Best Skincare Deals at Amazon Prime Day

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Spf 50 Invisible Sun Protection for Face - Broad Spectrum Face Sunscreen + Makeup-Gripping Primer - Weightless, Scentless, Oil Free - for All Skin Types - 1.7 Fl Oz
Supergoop!
Unseen Sunscreen Spf 50 (Was $38)

While technically this is a facial sunscreen, it doubles as a makeup primer that can be used anytime, anywhere. Katherine J. Igoe, an MC contributing editor, says, "It goes on smoothly and feels incredibly lightweight without any of the annoyances of most sunscreens."

marie cliare editors applying sunscreen

Katherine J. Igoe tests Supergoop! Unseen Sunscren SPF 50.

(Image credit: MC Editors)

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Multifunction Daily Moisturizer, Primer, and Makeup Remover, Suitable for All Skin Types. French Face Cream With Shea Butter & Aloe Vera, 1.01 Fl Oz
Embryolisse
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (Was $29)

Another French beauty staple, this moisturizer will have your skin feeling baby soft and smooth in no time. It's a rich cream that deeply nourishes the skin, without feeling too heavy or leaving behind any greasiness.

samantha holender lightweight moisturizer

Samantha Holender tests Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré.

(Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Bioderma Sensibio H2o Micellar Water, Makeup Remover Cleanser, Gentle for Skin, Fragrance-Free & Alcohol-Free, Gentle Face Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, 8.4 Fl Oz
Bioderma
Bioderma Sensibio H2o Micellar Water (Was $14)

Waterproof mascara, SPF, makeup, and dirt don't stand a chance with this French pharmacy favorite in your routine. A couple of drops on a cotton pad will remove your makeup, all while balancing pH, hydrating, and soothing skin.

Cerave Hydrating Cream to Foam Cleanser, Makeup Remover Face Wash for Dry Skin, Foaming Facial Cleanser With Hyaluronic Acid, Normal to Dry Skin, Fragrance Free & Non Comedogenic, 19 Fluid Ounce
CeraVe
Cerave Hydrating Cream to Foam Cleanser (Was $20)

This cleanser is just what your skincare routine needs as a first step—it gently removes makeup and grime without drying out your skin. The cream lathers quickly into a foam, so a little bit goes a long way.

Kiehl's Avocado Eye Treatment, Nourishing and Hydrating Eye Cream, Avocado Oil and Caffeine to Energize and Invigorate Skin, Tired Eyes, 99% Naturally Derived Formula - 0.5 Fl Oz
Kiehl's
Avocado Eye Treatment (Was $38)

This is one of the best eye creams for dryness, so it's not a bad idea to stock up before the fall. It uses avocado oil and caffeine to help smooth puffy eyes and fine lines and to boost radiance.

Best Beauty Device Deals at Amazon Prime Day

Shark Hd430 Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System, Powerful Hair Dryer Brush & Multi-Styler With Auto-Wrap Curlers, Paddle Brush, Oval Brush, Concentrator Attachment, Stone
Shark
Shark Hd430 Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System (Was $350)

As someone with minimal hair styling skills, the Shark FlexStyle is the only way I know how to do my hair. It's easy as can be to use, and I can create a variety of styles from big, bouncy curls to sleek blowouts.

Marie Claire Associate Commerce Editor Brooke Knappenberger tests the auto-wrap curler attachments of the Shark FlexStyle

Brooke Knappenberger tests the auto-wrap curler attachments of the Shark FlexStyle.

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger.)

Braun Smart Ipl, Silk·expert Pro 5: at Home Laser Hair Removal for Women and Men, Permanent Visible Hair Reduction in Hair Regrowth for Body & Face, Soft Pouch and Precision Head, Ipl5157
Braun
Ipl Silk·expert Pro (Was $380)

Marie Claire's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, tested this laser hair device and raved about her results. She says, "I saw a noticeable difference after the very first use."

Julia M., a 'Marie Claire' tester, tests the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL

Julia Marzovilla tests the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL.

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, With Pressure Sensor, 2 Intensity Settings, Smartimer and Quadpacer, 14-Day Battery Life, Black, Model Hx3681/24
Philips Sonicare
Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (Was $50)

This toothbrush has made a world of difference in my beauty and wellness routine. I can actually feel a difference when I use it versus a regular toothbrush, and I always know I'm brushing my teeth for the correct amount of time thanks to its self-shut-off feature.

Brooke Knappenberger tests the Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush.

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Wavytalk 5 in 1 Curling Wand Set, Multi Curl, Curling Wand Set With Thermal Brush and 4 Interchangeable Ceramic Curling Wand(0.5”-1.25”), Instant Heat Up Wand Curling Iron (rose Gold)
wavytalk
Wavytalk 5 in 1 Curling Wand Set (Was $49)

This hair tool went viral on social media, and it's not too difficult to see why. It creates a salon-like blowout in minutes, plus you can easily switch up your style by changing the wand tip.

Hot Tools 24k Gold Professional 1" Extended Barrel Curling Iron With Clamp for Bouncy Curls - 24k Gold Technology for Long-Lasting Results & Longer Barrel for Easy Styling
HOT TOOLS
Hot Tools 24k Gold Professional 1" Extended Barrel Curling Iron (Was $70)

If you're in the market for a curling iron, look no further than this pick from Hot Tools. It comes in eight different sizes, features an extended barrel size for long hair, and has multiple heat settings to personalize your styling sesh.

Best Makeup Deals at Amazon Prime Day

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer, 110, 1 Count (packaging May Vary)
MAYBELLINE
Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer (Was $11)

Our tester, Mindy, found this drugstore pick to be one of the best concealers for mature skin out there. She says, "I've tried so many luxury concealers, but I literally got stopped five times today by people to tell me how good my makeup looked!"

mindy holender wearing anastasia concealer

Mindy Holender tests Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer.

(Image credit: Mindy Holender)

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Berry: Nourishing Overnight Lip Treatment With Vitamin C, Shea & Murumuru Butter for Hydrating Dry, Flaky Lips
LANEIGE
Lip Sleeping Mask (Was $24)

This may be advertised as a sleeping mask, but I make sure to have this pick on me at all hours of the day. I only need a teeny, tiny scoop to leave my lips feeling moisturized all day long.

Got2b Glued Brows & Edges Gel
Got2b
Got2b Glued Brows & Edges Gel (Was $7)

I'm simply obsessed with this brow gel and its magical brush. It has a long bristled side to shape hairs and a short side to brush hair into place. Once the gel sets, brows don't budge for the entire day.

L'oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion, Natural Glow Enhancer, Illuminator Highlighter, Bronzing Drops for a Sun-Kissed Glow, 903 Medium
L'Oreal Paris
L'oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion (Was $17)

It turns out you don't actually need to book a plane ticket for a vacation-level glow. This lotion, whether worn under your makeup or mixed in, adds the prettiest illuminated effect.

Clinique Almost Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm in Black Honey | Sheer + Lightweight
Clinique
Clinique Almost Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm (Was $21)

There's a reason Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick is considered iconic—it's an everyday lipstick shade that flatters just about everyone, no matter your skin tone.

Best Hair Care Deals at Amazon Prime Day

Nutrafol Shampoo, Cleanse and Hydrate Hair and Scalp, Improves Hair Volume, Strength and Texture, Physician-Formulated for Thinning Hair, Color Safe, Sulfate Free - 8.1 Fl Oz Bottle
Nutrafol
Nutrafol Shampoo (Was $44)

The Nutrafol Shampoo earned the top spot in our round-up of the best hair growth shampoos and for good reason. It tackles a range of scalp issues like inflammation, product buildup, and pH imbalance so you can start growing healthier, stronger hair.

Contributing beauty writer Marisa Petrarca uses Nutrafol Shampoo

Marisa Petrarca tests Nutrafol Shampoo.

(Image credit: Marisa Petrarca)

Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask, 8 Fl Oz
Amika
Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask (Was $36)

Whenever my hair needs some TLC, I love to use this hair mask. I only need a tiny scoop to saturate my hair, and once I rinse it out after about five minutes, my hair is left looking ultra shiny and feeling silky smooth.

Kerastase Elixir Ultime Refillable Hair Oil - Hydrates & Smoothes Frizz, Adds Shine, With Wild Camellia, Nourishes & Strengthens Hair, 2.53 Fl Oz
KÉRASTASE
Kerastase Elixir Ultime Refillable Hair Oil (Was $62)

A few drops of this hair oil will have you feeling like you're part of a hair commercial. It deeply nourishes strands to create a mirror-like shine, all while strengthening and protecting against heat.

Pureology Hydrate Conditioner - for Dry or Color-Treated Hair, Restores Moisture & Softness, Seals in Hydration, Color-Safe, Vegan, 9 Fl Oz
Pureology
Hydrate Conditioner (Was $37)

Marzovilla swears by this shampoo and conditioner for tackling her dry ends and oily roots. She says this pick is perfect for her dry hair because it's hydrating without weighing her hair down. She adds, "It's a true game-changer if you have hair that looks dull."

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Hair Treatment, Concentrated for Dry Damaged Hair, Repairs & Strengthens All Hair Types, 3.3 Fl Oz
Olaplex
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Hair Treatment (Was $30)

You can kiss dry, damaged hair goodbye with cult-favorite treatment. In as little as three minutes, it works to reverse damage to create smoother, stronger, healthier-looking hair.

Best Bodycare and Fragrance Deals at Amazon Prime Day

Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist 240ml/8.1 Fl Oz.
SOL DE JANEIRO
Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist (Was $38)

While all of Sol de Janeiro's body mists smell incredible, Cheirosa '40 is a tried-and-true favorite. It's a warm, sultry blend of black amber, plum, jasmine, and vanilla woods that combines into a delicious skin scent.

Brooke Knappenberger tests Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Brooke Knappenberger tests Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist.

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream 240ml
Sol de Janeiro (Was $48)
Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

No other body lotion compares to Sol de Janeiro's Bum Bum Cream. Not only does it smell amazing, but a little bit goes a long way in moisturizing skin and providing a next-level glow.

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse - (medium) All Natural Sunless Tanning Mousse | Instant Self Tanning Lotion With Bronzer and Skin Moisturizer (6.7 Fl Oz)
Coco & Eve
Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Self Tanner Mousse (Was $38)

I've been patiently waiting for Amazon Prime Day just so I can snag this self-tanner on sale. Girls on TikTok rave about its easy application and natural-looking tan.

L'occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil 16.90 Fl Oz
L'OCCITANE
L'occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil (Was $48)

Switch to this shower gel to instantly make your shower routine a luxury experience. This oil emulsifies in a creamy lather that smells warm and sweet and leaves your skin feeling baby soft.

Nécessaire the Deodorant Eucalyptus | Natural Aluminum Free Deodorant for Women & Men. Extra Strength Treatment With Mandelic Acid. Free of Baking Soda, Ozokerite & Parabens (75 G/2.5 Oz)
Nécessaire
Nécessaire the Deodorant Eucalyptus (Was $22)

Clean deodorant doesn't have to come at the cost of smelling good—Nécessaire's fan-favorite deodorant is a clean, aluminum-formula that effectively replaces bad odor with a lovely, garden-fresh scent.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

This year, the sale event starts at 12 a.m. PDT/3 a.m. EDT on July 8. However, Amazon Prime members can start saving on their purchases with early deals leading up to the sale.

How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?

This year's Amazon Prime Day is twice as long as previous ones—the event runs for four days, from July 8 through July 11.

When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?

While we don't know the exact dates, Amazon typically holds two major sale events throughout the year—Amazon Prime Day occurs sometime in July, and Amazon "Big Deal Days" occurs later in the fall, usually in October.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Marie Claire's Tester India tried out the Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in both black and brown shades. Here she is wearing the black eyeliner shade.

India, a Marie Claire tester, tests the Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil.

(Image credit: India, a Marie Claire tester)

Urban Decay's cult-favorite 24/7 Eyeliner Pencil passed our strict standards to become our top-ranked waterline eyeliner. If you're in the market for a new summer eyeliner, look no further than this pick.

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil (Was $23)
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil (Was $23) : $14 at Amazon

The eyeliner to end all eyeliner formulas is nearly $10 off for Amazon Prime Day, so now's the time to grab your favorite shades. Use its creamy budge-proof formula to create graphic shapes, smokey eyes, an easy cat-eye, and more.

Brooke Knappenberger tests the Nood The Flasher 2.0

Brooke Knappenberger tests the Nood The Flasher 2.0.

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Beauty devices like LED face tools and laser hair removal do not come cheap, which is why it's always a good idea to grab one you've been eyeing when it's on sale. To upgrade your beauty routine at a discount, consider a cult-favorite device like the Wavytalk thermal brush or Medicube Age-R Booster Pro Pink wand.

Nood Nood™ Flasher 2.0 Kit (Was $199)
Nood Nood™ Flasher 2.0 Kit (Was $199) : $129 at Amazon

I personally tested the Nood Flasher 2.0, and I have to admit it's a summer beauty must-have. It couldn't be easier to use, and I experience little to no discomfort every time I use this device. Now, I do a maintenance treatment once a month and only have to shave my armpits every seven days or so.

Wavytalk Thermal Brush (Was $43)
Wavytalk Thermal Brush (Was $43) : $40 at Amazon

This hair tool went viral on TikTok, and it's not too hard to see why. It creates big, bouncy blowouts and major volume in a matter of moments.

Medicube Age-R Booster Pro Pink (Was $228)
Medicube Age-R Booster Pro Pink (Was $228) : $150 at Amazon

An all-in-one beauty tool like this is well worth adding to your routine if you want to achieve the famed "glass" skin. This wand has five different LED light modes to tackle a variety of concerns like redness, pigmentation, texture, acne, and more.

isdin sunscreens on tile floor

(Image credit: Charlotte Acevedo)

Charlotte Acevedo, Marie Claire's senior e-commerce editor, knows how important sunscreen is in her daily skincare routine. Her favorite formulas from Isdin, plus other editor favorites, are majorly discounted for Prime Day, making it the perfect time to stock up.

Isdin Eryfotona Actinica Zinc Oxide and 100% Mineral Sunscreen (Was $46)
Isdin Eryfotona Actinica Zinc Oxide and 100% Mineral Sunscreen (Was $46) : $32 at Amazon

Reviewers love this formula for its lightweight, non-greasy feel. It even works well under makeup thanks to its clear finish.

Isdin Eryfotona Ageless Sunscreen Zinc Oxide and 100% Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ (Was $50)
Isdin Eryfotona Ageless Sunscreen Zinc Oxide and 100% Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ (Was $50) : $35 at Amazon

For those who prefer a tinted SPF, this one is a fan favorite. Not only does it moisturize skin, but tit works to repair existing signs of sun damage and evens skin ton all while delivering SPF 50.

EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Face Sunscreen Moisturizer (Was $40)
EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Face Sunscreen Moisturizer (Was $40) : $32 at Amazon

Dare I say, this is the best sunscreen on the planet? According to my Prime membership, I've repurchased this seven times in the last two years, so trust me when I say it's good. Its creamy formula feels more like a moisturizer than a sunscreen, and for tha,t I'm obsessed.

Catharine Malzahn tests the Dyson Airwrap I.D.

Catharine Malzahn tests the Dyson Airwrap I.D.

(Image credit: Catharine Malzahn)

It's not every day Dyson products go on sale. If you've had a device on your wishlist for a while, you're in luck—for Amazon Prime Day, both the Dyson Airwrap I.D. and the Supersonic Origin hair dryer are on major sale.

Dyson Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer (Was $600)
Dyson Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-Styler and Dryer (Was $600) : $500 at Amazon

Right now, you can score Dyson's cult-favorite multi-styler for $100. With its five attachments that can dry and style, it's the hair tool to end all hair tools.

Dyson Supersonic™ Origin Hair Dryer (Was $380)
Dyson Supersonic™ Origin Hair Dryer (Was $380) : $300 at Amazon

Once you try a Dyson blow dryer, you'll never go back to any other brand. This small, but mighty device packs a powerful punch to dry hair in record time. Not only that, but hair is protected from extreme heat damage, resulting in smoother, shinier strands.

julia marzovilla wears laneige

Julia Marzovilla tests Laneige Water Bank Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer.

(Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

With hot, sweaty weather the everyday norm, I'm sure the last thing you want to put on your face is a thick and heavy moisturizer—it's a good thing some of Team MC's favorite lightweight moisturizers are on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer (Was $38)
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer (Was $38): $28 at Amazon

Marzovilla tested this moisturizer on her acne-prone skin, and it passed her strict standards. She says, "The texture is slightly tacky, which I love under makeup, and the unscented formula glides on and melts in quickly. The glow is instant (as you can see), and my skin feels so comfortable."

Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer (Was $36)
Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer (Was $36) : $29 at Amazon

I recently added this hybrid toner to my routine, and now I refuse to go without it. It adds an instant glow to my skin, which has earned me numerous compliments, and it makes my makeup apply so smoothly. Color me obsessed.

Cocokind Electrolyte Water Cream (Was $20)
Cocokind Electrolyte Water Cream (Was $20) : $15 at Amazon

Whenever MC's beauty director, Hannah Baxter, has a product recommendation, I'm all ears. She says she's "deeply obsessed" with this formula, adding, "I use it day and night during the heat of NYC summer, and my skin has never looked more radiant."

