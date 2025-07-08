In my years as a shopping editor, the times I buy a new beauty product at full price are few and far between. Whether I need to restock my combination skincare routine or am looking to test a buzzy new beauty device, a great deal is always around the corner. Looks like it's true that good things come to those who wait—Amazon Prime Day is here just in time to refresh my summer beauty routine.

From now through July 11, you can spot hundreds (if not thousands) of deals on Amazon in every major category, including summer shoes and vacation essentials. However, it's the sale of the year for beauty fans as top brands like Supergoop, Sol de Janeiro, Shark Beauty, Laneige, and so many more are at a major discount.

To put it simply, Amazon Prime Day is not a sale you want to skip. To ensure you don't miss out on any of the incredible discounts, I'm bringing you the ultimate edit of Amazon Prime Day's best beauty deals. Ahead, uncover some of our editors' holy grail nail finds, skincare, fragrance, devices, makeup, and hair care currently on sale. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked, as the beauty deals will continue to arrive as I discover them in real-time.

The Best Overall Beauty Deals at Amazon Prime Day

Best Skincare Deals at Amazon Prime Day

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Spf 50 (Was $38) $30 at Amazon US While technically this is a facial sunscreen, it doubles as a makeup primer that can be used anytime, anywhere. Katherine J. Igoe, an MC contributing editor, says, "It goes on smoothly and feels incredibly lightweight without any of the annoyances of most sunscreens."

Katherine J. Igoe tests Supergoop! Unseen Sunscren SPF 50. (Image credit: MC Editors)

Embryolisse Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (Was $29) $23 at Amazon US Another French beauty staple, this moisturizer will have your skin feeling baby soft and smooth in no time. It's a rich cream that deeply nourishes the skin, without feeling too heavy or leaving behind any greasiness.

Samantha Holender tests Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Bioderma Bioderma Sensibio H2o Micellar Water (Was $14) $10 at Amazon US Waterproof mascara, SPF, makeup, and dirt don't stand a chance with this French pharmacy favorite in your routine. A couple of drops on a cotton pad will remove your makeup, all while balancing pH, hydrating, and soothing skin. CeraVe Cerave Hydrating Cream to Foam Cleanser (Was $20) $15 at Amazon US This cleanser is just what your skincare routine needs as a first step—it gently removes makeup and grime without drying out your skin. The cream lathers quickly into a foam, so a little bit goes a long way. Kiehl's Avocado Eye Treatment (Was $38) $27 at Amazon US This is one of the best eye creams for dryness, so it's not a bad idea to stock up before the fall. It uses avocado oil and caffeine to help smooth puffy eyes and fine lines and to boost radiance.

Best Beauty Device Deals at Amazon Prime Day

Shark Shark Hd430 Flexstyle Air Styling & Drying System (Was $350) $249 at Amazon US As someone with minimal hair styling skills, the Shark FlexStyle is the only way I know how to do my hair. It's easy as can be to use, and I can create a variety of styles from big, bouncy curls to sleek blowouts.

Brooke Knappenberger tests the auto-wrap curler attachments of the Shark FlexStyle. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger.)

Braun Ipl Silk·expert Pro (Was $380) $285 at Amazon US Marie Claire's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, tested this laser hair device and raved about her results. She says, "I saw a noticeable difference after the very first use."

Julia Marzovilla tests the Braun Silk Expert Pro 5 IPL. (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

Philips Sonicare Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (Was $50) $40 at Amazon US This toothbrush has made a world of difference in my beauty and wellness routine. I can actually feel a difference when I use it versus a regular toothbrush, and I always know I'm brushing my teeth for the correct amount of time thanks to its self-shut-off feature.

Brooke Knappenberger tests the Philips Sonicare 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

wavytalk Wavytalk 5 in 1 Curling Wand Set (Was $49) $39 at Amazon US This hair tool went viral on social media, and it's not too difficult to see why. It creates a salon-like blowout in minutes, plus you can easily switch up your style by changing the wand tip. HOT TOOLS Hot Tools 24k Gold Professional 1" Extended Barrel Curling Iron (Was $70) $40 at Amazon US If you're in the market for a curling iron, look no further than this pick from Hot Tools. It comes in eight different sizes, features an extended barrel size for long hair, and has multiple heat settings to personalize your styling sesh.

Best Makeup Deals at Amazon Prime Day

MAYBELLINE Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer (Was $11) $8 at Amazon US Our tester, Mindy, found this drugstore pick to be one of the best concealers for mature skin out there. She says, "I've tried so many luxury concealers, but I literally got stopped five times today by people to tell me how good my makeup looked!"

Mindy Holender tests Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer. (Image credit: Mindy Holender)

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask (Was $24) $17 at Amazon US This may be advertised as a sleeping mask, but I make sure to have this pick on me at all hours of the day. I only need a teeny, tiny scoop to leave my lips feeling moisturized all day long. Got2b Got2b Glued Brows & Edges Gel (Was $7) $6 at Amazon US I'm simply obsessed with this brow gel and its magical brush. It has a long bristled side to shape hairs and a short side to brush hair into place. Once the gel sets, brows don't budge for the entire day. L'Oreal Paris L'oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion (Was $17) $11 at Amazon US It turns out you don't actually need to book a plane ticket for a vacation-level glow. This lotion, whether worn under your makeup or mixed in, adds the prettiest illuminated effect. Clinique Clinique Almost Lipstick Tinted Lip Balm (Was $21) $18 at Amazon US There's a reason Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick is considered iconic—it's an everyday lipstick shade that flatters just about everyone, no matter your skin tone.

Best Hair Care Deals at Amazon Prime Day

Nutrafol Nutrafol Shampoo (Was $44) $33 at Amazon US The Nutrafol Shampoo earned the top spot in our round-up of the best hair growth shampoos and for good reason. It tackles a range of scalp issues like inflammation, product buildup, and pH imbalance so you can start growing healthier, stronger hair.

Marisa Petrarca tests Nutrafol Shampoo. (Image credit: Marisa Petrarca)

Best Bodycare and Fragrance Deals at Amazon Prime Day

SOL DE JANEIRO Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist (Was $38) $30 at Amazon US While all of Sol de Janeiro's body mists smell incredible, Cheirosa '40 is a tried-and-true favorite. It's a warm, sultry blend of black amber, plum, jasmine, and vanilla woods that combines into a delicious skin scent.

Brooke Knappenberger tests Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '40 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

This year, the sale event starts at 12 a.m. PDT/3 a.m. EDT on July 8. However, Amazon Prime members can start saving on their purchases with early deals leading up to the sale.

How Long Do Amazon Prime Day Deals Last?

This year's Amazon Prime Day is twice as long as previous ones—the event runs for four days, from July 8 through July 11.

When Is the Next Amazon Prime Day?

While we don't know the exact dates, Amazon typically holds two major sale events throughout the year—Amazon Prime Day occurs sometime in July, and Amazon "Big Deal Days" occurs later in the fall, usually in October.

