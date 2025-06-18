Between testing new beauty products, adding 2025's top perfumes to my ever-growing collection, and investing in buzzy tools, my beauty stash does not come cheap. My obsession doesn't mix well with my budget, either, which is why I never pass up a sale—thankfully for me and my summer beauty routine, Bluemercury's Summer Shopping Party sale has arrived, and it's full of everything I need for a new-season upgrade.

Here's the need-to-know details: From now through June 22, Bluemercury is offering discounts of up to 30 percent off your total purchase. You can earn 20 percent off purchases of $200 or more, 25 percent off purchases of $500 or more, and 30 percent off purchases of $1,000 or more. Considering the retailer's stacked offering, you'll have no trouble filling your cart—I know I didn't.

While the sale includes everything from must-have sunscreens to cult-favorite haircare, I'll be using it to give my summer beauty routine a few much-needed upgrades. Think: LED face masks, Dyson hair tools, Skinceuticals skin care, Victoria Beckham Beauty best-sellers, and more. The prices below reflect a 20 percent discount. Additionally, the more you spend, the greater your savings will be.

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask (Was $349) $279 at Bluemercury If you've been wanting to try a buzzy LED face mask, this pick is a fan-favorite for it's comfort and instant results. Alex, a Marie Claire tester, said, "I noticed a boost of brightness after each use, so I look forward to using this tool before special occasions."

Alex R., a 'Marie Claire' tester, tests the HigherDose Red Light Face Mask. (Image credit: Alex R.)

Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand With Red Light Therapy (Was $75) $60 at Bluemercury Don't want to commit to a full LED mask? This handy tool lets you take the clearing and brightening technology on the go. Our tester, Emily, is a fan and says, "The SolaWave device is well-built and convenient to carry, featuring a sleek design and fast charging capabilities."

Emily L., a 'Marie Claire' tester, tests the SolaWave Advanced Red Light Therapy Skincare Device. (Image credit: Emily L.)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner (Was $34) $27 at Bluemercury If you only keep one eyeliner in your makeup bag, let it be this one. It earned top marks in our round-up for the best waterline eyeliners for its versatility, pigment, and performance. Tonna, a Marie Claire tester, raved, "This eyeliner is perfect for your 'grown woman makeup' upgrade—on the go or in the vanity, you’ll feel sexy and posh pulling this eyeliner out."

Tonna, a 'Marie Claire' tester, tests the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner. (Image credit: Tonna, a Marie Claire tester)

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow (Was $33) $26 at Bluemercury I'll be the first to admit my skills in the eyeshadow department are lacking, but whenever I use this eyeshadow stick, I feel like a pro. It's especially creamy, so all you need is your finger to blend it out, plus the color lasts all day long without creasing. My favorite shade for everyday wear is Rose Gold—it makes the green in my eyes pop from a mile away.

Brooke Knappenberger, 'Marie Claire' associate commerce editor, tests the Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

bluemercury HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket (Was $699) $559 at Bluemercury If you're looking for the ultimate wellness investment, look no further than HigherDOSE's Infrared Sauna Blanket. It can heat up to 175 degrees Fahrenheit for the ultimate sweat session, while releasing mood-boosting dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. Contributing beauty writer Brianna Peters says, "It helps force me to slow down and relax—something I’m terrible at—which has been a game changer for my overall mood, productivity, and sleep."

Brianna Peters, a 'Marie Claire' beauty contributor, tests the HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket. (Image credit: Brianna Peters)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre (Was $36) $29 at Bluemercury Glitter eyeshadow fans need this pick in their makeup bags. It's long-wearing and applies so easily that you don't need much skill with an eyeshadow brush for it to look stunning. MC's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, adds, "I can apply it thick for a high-impact look or blend it for a blown-out smokey look that feels cool and glamorous all at once."

Julia Marzovilla, 'Marie Claire' fashion commerce editor, tests the Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre in "Mink." (Image credit: Julia Marzovilla)

