21 Bluemercury Summer Shopping Party Finds for the Ultimate Summer Glow-Up
Dyson hair tools, Skinceuticals skincare, and Victoria Beckham Beauty makeup are at the top of my wishlist.
Between testing new beauty products, adding 2025's top perfumes to my ever-growing collection, and investing in buzzy tools, my beauty stash does not come cheap. My obsession doesn't mix well with my budget, either, which is why I never pass up a sale—thankfully for me and my summer beauty routine, Bluemercury's Summer Shopping Party sale has arrived, and it's full of everything I need for a new-season upgrade.
Here's the need-to-know details: From now through June 22, Bluemercury is offering discounts of up to 30 percent off your total purchase. You can earn 20 percent off purchases of $200 or more, 25 percent off purchases of $500 or more, and 30 percent off purchases of $1,000 or more. Considering the retailer's stacked offering, you'll have no trouble filling your cart—I know I didn't.
While the sale includes everything from must-have sunscreens to cult-favorite haircare, I'll be using it to give my summer beauty routine a few much-needed upgrades. Think: LED face masks, Dyson hair tools, Skinceuticals skin care, Victoria Beckham Beauty best-sellers, and more. The prices below reflect a 20 percent discount. Additionally, the more you spend, the greater your savings will be.
If you've been wanting to try a buzzy LED face mask, this pick is a fan-favorite for it's comfort and instant results. Alex, a Marie Claire tester, said, "I noticed a boost of brightness after each use, so I look forward to using this tool before special occasions."
Don't want to commit to a full LED mask? This handy tool lets you take the clearing and brightening technology on the go. Our tester, Emily, is a fan and says, "The SolaWave device is well-built and convenient to carry, featuring a sleek design and fast charging capabilities."
If you only keep one eyeliner in your makeup bag, let it be this one. It earned top marks in our round-up for the best waterline eyeliners for its versatility, pigment, and performance. Tonna, a Marie Claire tester, raved, "This eyeliner is perfect for your 'grown woman makeup' upgrade—on the go or in the vanity, you’ll feel sexy and posh pulling this eyeliner out."
I'll be the first to admit my skills in the eyeshadow department are lacking, but whenever I use this eyeshadow stick, I feel like a pro. It's especially creamy, so all you need is your finger to blend it out, plus the color lasts all day long without creasing. My favorite shade for everyday wear is Rose Gold—it makes the green in my eyes pop from a mile away.
If you're looking for the ultimate wellness investment, look no further than HigherDOSE's Infrared Sauna Blanket. It can heat up to 175 degrees Fahrenheit for the ultimate sweat session, while releasing mood-boosting dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins. Contributing beauty writer Brianna Peters says, "It helps force me to slow down and relax—something I’m terrible at—which has been a game changer for my overall mood, productivity, and sleep."
Glitter eyeshadow fans need this pick in their makeup bags. It's long-wearing and applies so easily that you don't need much skill with an eyeshadow brush for it to look stunning. MC's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, adds, "I can apply it thick for a high-impact look or blend it for a blown-out smokey look that feels cool and glamorous all at once."
I don't know what I would do without my Dyson Airwrap Id. As someone who's curling-iron challenged, this handy tool creates tight or big, bouncy curls at the press of a button. Not only that, but I use it for blowouts when I'm in a rush or to do a rough dry of my roots for added lift. Essentially, it's the hair tool to end all hair tools.
I'm not exaggerating when I say Dyson's new Supersonic R is the best blow dryer I've ever used. Not only does it dry my hair in record time, but my hair looks smoother and shinier, just like a salon-level blowout.
There's a reason this vitamin C serum is considered liquid gold among editors—it's seriously good. Marie Claire fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, says, "When I tell you that my skin transformed after only a few uses, I mean it. I had (what I thought were) deeply-rooted scars from previous breakouts and slight discoloration from time spent in the sun, and this powerful little product made them look less noticeable before doing away with some spots altogether." Consider me sold.
Now's the best time to test out the luxury beauty products you've had your eye on for a while—for me, that's La Mer's face cream. I've heard plenty of raving reviews about its transformative powers. It's proprietary "Miracle Broth" smooths fine lines, firms sagging skin, improves the skin barrier, and imparts a lasting glow.
Now that it's shorts season, it's time to work on my glow the healthy way. I'll be using this luxurious gradual self-tanner in place of my daily body lotion for the week so I can achieve a pretty natural tan. It absorbs into my skin lightning-fast without any greasiness left behind—if I didn't know any better, I would just think it's a great lotion and not a self-tanner.
I used to believe eye creams didn't make much of a difference, but then I added this one to my routine and now I'm never going without it. It's made the fine lines around my eyes nearly invisible, and I actually look rested when I wake up, despite the fact that I'm running on six hours of sleep. It gets bonus points for making my concealer apply smoother.
If you've heard the hype around this fragrance, I can confirm it rings true. It's one of my go-to summer fragrances whenever I'm in the mood for something light, but also delicious. It's a creamy fig blend that's equal parts green and fresh, making it the perfect scent for hot, humid nights.
If you want spidery-long lashes, this cult-favorite eyelash growth serum will help you achieve them. It's packed with peptides, biotin, and fatty acids to take lashes from dry, brittle, and weak to strong, fluttery, and curled.
Sometimes (like before a special event), I need a tan fast. During those times, this is the self-tanner I rely on. It gives a true olive-based tan, so it actually looks natural, plus it applies seamlessly without any streaks. Because I'm on the paler side, I only need to leave it on for an hour for a gorgeous glow, but you can leave it on for longer for a deeper tan.
Applying sunscreen has never been more fun since I've added this lotion into my summer routine. As the name suggests, this lotion comes out as a whipped mousse formula, allowing it to spread easier and faster. Like all of Vacation's products, it smell incredible, too.
I recently added this Jo Malone fragrance into my summer rotation and can't believe I've been going so long without it. Imagine the scent of luxurious fruity shampoo, and you get Nectarine Blossom and Honey. The blend of fruity and floral notes is ideal for the summer when you don't want anything too overpowering.
I came across the idea of "skin flooding" on TikTok, which is a technique in which you layer on multiple hydrating products to maximize hydration, and I'm hooked. After cleansing, I apply this toner before my moisturizer and it's made a world of difference in my skin. My serums and moisturizers feel more effective and my skin has been glowing lately because of it.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.