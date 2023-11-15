You may associate Tom Ford with the man, with ready-to-wear, or even with Tom Ford fragrances. But I strongly urge you not to overlook the brand’s extensive, and incredibly luxe, makeup offerings. With complexion products, color cosmetics, and hybrid skin-makeup products under the Tom Ford beauty umbrella, the brand can (and should) see you through every single step of your makeup routine. High quality ingredients, gorgeous finishes, and long-lasting pigment are part of the beauty brand’s DNA—and you truly can’t go wrong with any products in the line.

That in mind, these products are luxurious and only certain items are without a doubt worth the splurge. Lucky for you, I’ve tried each and every one, from the OG palettes and foundations to the newest launches. My top contenders run the gamut: There’s the limited-edition lip balm I can’t leave the house without, the foundation that’s completely changed my skin, and the bronzer-highlighter duo that’s miraculously able to create the appearance of a chiseled cheekbone. To get the full breakdown on the best Tom Ford makeup products scroll ahead.

Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo $90 at Nordstrom I’ll never forget the first time a makeup artist used this particular palette on my skin. The final look had me looking contoured and glowy to a degree I had never experienced—so I immediately added the duo to my everyday rotation. Since that fateful day, I’ve had this cream-to-satin couture and highlighter duo by my side. The formula blends and diffuses in such a natural manner, while leaving my makeup looking supple and healthy without a greasy glow. Customer Review: “Easy to blend and feels like skin and gives a little something extra. I can build it up for events or when I am doing a more glam look. I use a cream foundation brush to apply and blend it out with a Beauty blender.” — Sephora

Lip Color Lipstick $58 at Nordstrom I’m a satin lipstick girl through and through—so believe me when I say that this particular formula is top of the line. I’ve tried hundreds of bullets through the years, but this elegant Tom Ford option is one of the only options that has a silky glide, nourishing feel, and also somehow maintains its color payoff for eight hours. I’m partial to the shade Sable Smoke, but the range is filled with everything from bold reds to deep browns. Customer Review: “This is a super high quality lipstick. Expensive, yes, but the pigments are super exact and the way it glides on your lips is just luxurious!” — Sephora

Traceless Soft Matte Foundation $90 at Nordstrom $42.95 at Amazon $76.50 at Macy's I’m normally a radiant-finish kind of girl, but the gorgeousness that is this matte formula may just have made me a convert. Unlike your stereotypical matte foundation, this isn’t drying or cakey in the slightest. It has a hyaluronic acid-packed formula that deposits a blurring effect on the skin, which is very ideal given that I’m struggling with big pores at the moment. The coverage is a true medium, but I find that the applicator I use play very heavily into the end result. A beauty blender gives me a slightly softer finish, while a brush is ideal for covering blemishes and achieving a velvet-looking finish. Customer Review: “It is super lightweight, yet provides medium coverage which is certainly buildable. I would say less is more with this foundation. Gives a gorgeous almost satin like finish. It lasted over 8 hours on my skin without any separation at all and I did not use any setting powder/spray either purposely because I wanted to test the foundation alone how it does. It literally blew me away.” — Sephora

Eye Color Quad Crème Eyeshadow Palette $89 at Nordstrom Yet another product I keep on daily rotation: Tom Ford’s Eye Color Quad. With a sheer sparkle, satin, shimmer, and matte in every single palette, it truly is a fool-proof formula to create both subtle daytime eye looks and smokey (or sparkly) nighttime glam. I’ll use a fluffy blending blush to swipe a satin or matte shade across my lid and a flatter, domed brush to deposit the sparkle. Regardless of which palette I reach for, people constantly ask me what I have on my eyes. The impact is unmatched and the wear is flawless. Customer Review: “I love this eyeshadow palette so much. The packaging is really sleek and cute. The eyeshadows are also very pigmented. It stays on the lids for long wear.” — Sephora

Translucent Finishing Powder $90 at Nordstrom $53.98 at Amazon $90 at Macy's I’ve been on the hunt for a good finishing powder for months. Every single one I try either ends up pilling, oxidizing, or creasing. Enter: Tom Ford’s Translucent Finishing Powder. It’s completely transformed my makeup game. The finely-milled powder sets my makeup with an invisible veil of product, softly blurring pores, shine, and any imperfections. It keeps oil at bay in areas where I place it and I swear it has superpowers for brightening the under-eye area. Customer Review: “I have never had a powder that I applied in the morning and felt it was still working that afternoon. Because you are not having to reapply as much, your makeup never looks caked. The product is matte which is surprisingly hard to find. By the afternoon I had sort of a healthy glow, not the artificial one that comes from sparkles in the product, and certainly not sweaty or oily.” — Nordstrom

Emotionproof Mascara $50 at Nordstrom For dark, intense, blackest black lashes, this Tom Ford formula truly can’t be beat. The wand and pigment have found the sweet spot, and somehow manage to be high impact without being clumpy. This wand lengthens and volumizes to an equal degree, leaving my lashes full, dense, and quite frankly, the best they’ll ever look. There’s no dripping or smudging either—for a non-waterproof formula, the pigment stays adhered to my lashes remarkably well. If you have a habit of touching your eyes, the formula will flake, so just be cognizant. Customer Review: “I am so picky about mascara and never fully love any that I buy, I actually really like this. The brush is good and the mascara is smooth, not clumpy. It goes on nicely and looks good. I am very happy with this product.” — Sephora

Shade & Illuminate Concealer $95 at Nordstrom I have a handful of concealer that I really, truly, genuinely love. Despite how well they cover my dark circles or brighten my complexion however, I continuously find that the formula ends up creasing into the little fine lines in my under eye. That pain point is exactly what makes this particular product so special. It gives the brightening, color-correction I expect, but floats on top of my fine lines for the entirety of the day. It’s truly crease-proof. Customer Review: “Best concealer I’ve ever used - doesn’t cake the under eyes and a little goes a long way. It blends smoothly and stays all day. I use one of the darker shades for a liquid contour and I have to use only 1 dot. It's so concentrated.” — Nordstrom

Brow Sculptor $56 at Nordstrom $43.39 at Amazon $54 at Nordstrom For soft, everyday brows that are groomed and tamed, but still natural-looking, this pencil is my go-to. I brush my brow hair up with the spoolie, fill in any sparse areas with the taupe pencil (this color works on just about everyone) and spoolie once again for good measure. It’s extremely easy-to-use, waterproof, and fade-resistant, so my brows end up looking just as good in the evening as they did in the morning. Customer Review: “I love this pencil, it has the perfect amount of pigment and a slant to the pencil making it so you can create a natural looking eyebrow shape. It’s also perfect for on the go because it has an eyebrow spoolie on the other end and fits in my bag. It stayed on all day and is definitely something I’d purchase.”