The sheer number of beauty products on the market can often feel overwhelming. Consumers are advised to adopt new products that promise to provide that perfect lift, flush, complexion, or facial structure, and with so many competitors, it's hard to say which options are right for each individual. For that reason, minimalist brand Merit Beauty was founded on the principle of offering a capsule collection of "well-edited essentials" so that customers don't need to pore over dozens of options that (essentially) do the same thing. Plus, Merit Beauty's products are vegan and cruelty-free, and many feature sustainable elements and packaging.

And the icing on the cake? Their makeup is formulated so that it doesn't clog pores or irritate sensitive skin, and many of their products provide substantial, long-term nourishment so that you can feel confident about what you're applying to your skin.

Below, I've rounded up the best Merit Beauty products. Each one is mindfully made to enhance your natural beauty and supports the health of your skin.

Merit Beauty Merit Beauty Flush Balm $30 at Merit Beauty This award-winning formula is made to be lightweight, buildable, and natural looking. Formulated with aloe vera in order to condition skin, it has a satin finish that never appears cakey or heavy. Instead, it gives wearers a subtle, dewy look that makes skin appear youthful and hydrated. It comes in nine different shades, so you can select the option that fits your skin tone best or even experiment by building unique looks with two or more colors at once.

MERIT Beauty Merit Beauty Great Skin Instant Glow Serum $38 at Merit Beauty I absolutely love any product that results in a youthful, dewy finish, so when it comes to serums, this one takes the cake. It's infused with four types of hyaluronic acid in order to provide deep, thorough hydration, along with niacinamide to improve skin texture and caffeine to perk up sagging, tired skin. And while it leaves skin dewy, it dries quickly so that skin is perfectly primed for makeup application.

Merit Beauty Merit Beauty Brush No.1 Blending Brush $32 at Merit Beauty This brush, which is made with a 100 percent recyclable aluminum handle, is made with a dense collection of bristles that makes blending makeup easier than ever. Because its bristles are made with soft, vegan material, the brush is also a great choice for those with sensitive skin.

Merit Beauty Merit Beauty Day Glow Highlighting Balm $32 at Merit Beauty I absolutely love my highlighter and feel like it's often the star of the show in my favorite makeup looks. This one is packed with nourishing ingredients like olive fruit oil, monounsaturated fatty acids, and vitamin E, too, so you can rest assured that your makeup is aiding your skin, too.

Merit Beauty Merit Beauty Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil Visit Site I never go a day without wearing lip color, but I hate how dry my favorite lipsticks make my lips. Enter this tinted lip oil, and all my concerns are assauged. The product comes in 12 different shades, from neutrals to bright colors, and it contains jojoba oil and shea butter in order to keep lips as moisturized as possible all day long. The subtle color is also highly buildable, so you can pair it with your favorite glosses and creams.

MERIT Beauty Merit Beauty Solo Shadow Matte Eye Color $24 at Merit Beauty Because I love a bright lip, I tend to be more subdued in my choices of eyeshadow, which is why I love the matte, natural shades of Merit Beauty's shadow collection. These pigments, which come in eight different shades, are buildable, long-lasting, and never crease. They also match perfectly with a variety of looks, from natural days to showstopping ones.