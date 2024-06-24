This summer, Gen Z It Girl Sabrina Carpenter has enjoyed a place atop all of our playlists and beauty mood boards. The Please Please Please singer is known for her playful, ultra-feminine aesthetic, featuring nostalgic lined lips and pops of pink blush.

For fans who are curious about the specific products Carpenter uses to get her fun, flirty look, the chart-topping singer is happy to provide some answers. (And not only by incorporating them into her music videos.) Carpenter posted a TikTok walking viewers through her everyday beauty routine, and a key component is one of the best Tom Ford makeup products that also has Hailey Bieber's stamp of approval. Specifically, Tom Ford's bronzer.

Carpenter's go-to Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo promises to deliver lasting, high-intensity color that warms up the complexion for a naturally bronzed, sculpted look. It comes in four colors, so there's an option for every skin tone, and it includes a highlighter for even further definition. The duo is made from botanical oils, making it easy to spread and blend, but it dries with a satin finish. Better yet, it has a lightweight texture that's perfect for summer.

In her TikTok video, Carpenter uses the bronzer to make her cheekbones appear raised, then follows up with her trademark pink blush for a pop of color.

Sabrina Carpenter revealed in a beauty routine TikTok that her glow for events like Loewe's front row, shown here, involves a Tom Ford bronzer, specifically the Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In swearing by this Tom Ford favorite, Carpenter is in good company: In a video for Vogue, Hailey Bieber revealed that she loves the contour duo as well. In fact, she uses it in her everyday routine: As she walks through her lineup during the video, Bieber says she loves Tom Ford's bronzer because of its "creamy, moisturizing" texture and because it's blendable enough to prevent "harsh cuts" of contour. (The best of both worlds, truly.)

Hailey Bieber, arriving in New York City in late June, uses the exact same Tom Ford bronzer for her glowy skin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo is available at Tom Ford, Nordstrom, and Sephora for $90. When a luxury product has two of the moment's biggest beauty inspirations backing it up, it's definitely worth the splurge.

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo $90 at Tom Ford