Sabrina Carpenter and Hailey Bieber Both Swear By the Same Glowy Tom Ford Bronzer
The bestseller comes in four shades and includes a highlighter.
This summer, Gen Z It Girl Sabrina Carpenter has enjoyed a place atop all of our playlists and beauty mood boards. The Please Please Please singer is known for her playful, ultra-feminine aesthetic, featuring nostalgic lined lips and pops of pink blush.
For fans who are curious about the specific products Carpenter uses to get her fun, flirty look, the chart-topping singer is happy to provide some answers. (And not only by incorporating them into her music videos.) Carpenter posted a TikTok walking viewers through her everyday beauty routine, and a key component is one of the best Tom Ford makeup products that also has Hailey Bieber's stamp of approval. Specifically, Tom Ford's bronzer.
@sabrinacarpenter
makeup your mindddddd♬ Read your Mind - Sabrina Carpenter
Carpenter's go-to Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo promises to deliver lasting, high-intensity color that warms up the complexion for a naturally bronzed, sculpted look. It comes in four colors, so there's an option for every skin tone, and it includes a highlighter for even further definition. The duo is made from botanical oils, making it easy to spread and blend, but it dries with a satin finish. Better yet, it has a lightweight texture that's perfect for summer.
In her TikTok video, Carpenter uses the bronzer to make her cheekbones appear raised, then follows up with her trademark pink blush for a pop of color.
In swearing by this Tom Ford favorite, Carpenter is in good company: In a video for Vogue, Hailey Bieber revealed that she loves the contour duo as well. In fact, she uses it in her everyday routine: As she walks through her lineup during the video, Bieber says she loves Tom Ford's bronzer because of its "creamy, moisturizing" texture and because it's blendable enough to prevent "harsh cuts" of contour. (The best of both worlds, truly.)
The Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo is available at Tom Ford, Nordstrom, and Sephora for $90. When a luxury product has two of the moment's biggest beauty inspirations backing it up, it's definitely worth the splurge.
Gabrielle Ulubay is a Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. She has also written about sexual wellness, politics, culture, and fashion at Marie Claire and at publications including The New York Times, HuffPost Personal, Bustle, Alma, Muskrat Magazine, O'Bheal, and elsewhere. Her personal essay in The New York Times' Modern Love column kickstarted her professional writing career in 2018, and that piece has since been printed in the 2019 revised edition of the Modern Love book. Having studied history, international relations, and film, she has made films on politics and gender equity in addition to writing about cinema for Film Ireland, University College Cork, and on her personal blog, gabrielleulubay.medium.com. Before working with Marie Claire, Gabrielle worked in local government, higher education, and sales, and has resided in four countries and counting. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, and spent two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy.
Deeply political, she believes that skincare, haircare, and sexual wellness are central tenets to one's overall health and fights for them to be taken seriously, especially for people of color. She also loves studying makeup as a means of artistic expression, drawing on her experience as an artist in her analysis of beauty trends. She's based in New York City, where she can be found watching movies or running her art business when she isn't writing. Find her on Twitter at @GabrielleUlubay or on Instagram at @gabrielle.ulubay, or follow her art at @suburban.graffiti.art
