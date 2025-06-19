I’m someone who either takes hours to do my makeup routine, or I can whip it out in five minutes—there’s no in between. As a chronically late person, I often find myself working with the latter. The key to achieving a put-together makeup look within that time frame? Top-tier products that instantly make my skin look healthy and radiant. Enter: The Makeup by Mario Softsculpt Blurring Bronzer—i.e., a formula that does just that, while also adding dimension and warmth.

While the Softsculpt Blurring Powder has been a staple on the makeup scene for some time now, the brand actually just re-released the bronzer with a newer, updated formula. Available in six shades for fair to deep skin, this version is talc-free and claims to offer more blurring properties than the original iteration. This bronzer is so imperative to my five-minute routine because—other than defining my face—as an acne-prone, oily-skinned person who loves a glow, I have to be strategic about which powders I use as well as where I place them.

For example, when I’m applying a concealer to hide a pimple near my hairline, I choose not to set it with the powder that I use under my eyes. The reason? That powder is too brightening and would draw attention to the spot—instead, this matte powder bronzer sets it without highlighting the breakout. It simultaneously adds color and a hint of structure to the face while setting down my cream and liquid formulas.

It’s a delicate balance that I’ve come to perfect over the years, and one that’s been made exponentially better by the addition of this extremely buildable formula. Keep reading to see why Makeup by Mario’s new Soft Sculpt Bronzer has become a new summer makeup staple.

Makeup by Mario Softsculpt Blurring Bronzer $38 at Sephora

The Formula

Compared to the original formula, the Softsculpt Blurring Bronzer 2.0 feels more tightly packed in the compact. Because of that, I have to tap into it a bit more to build up the color, which I actually really enjoy. It makes even rushed application feel way more foolproof—even when I frantically jam my brush into the compact, I never pick up too much product. As a result, I'm not stuck scrambling for a clean brush to tone it down two minutes before I have to leave.

While I do experience a bit of fallout when using this bronzer, with seven grams of product housed in the sleek white container, I have no worries about running out any time soon. Another pro when it comes to the new formulation is the fact that this color range seems to lean a bit more neutral than overtly red, one of the main gripes that I had with the old line. The shade that I use now, which is dark, expertly teeters the edge between a traditional bronzer and a contour, and it works perfectly for my neutral undertones.

The Application

I use a big, fluffy makeup brush like the Saie Powder Blush Brush or the Real Techniques Ultra Plush Blush Cheek Makeup Brush with this bronzer, and I get a flawless, airbrushed result every time. I typically go in with the brush about two to three times, tap off the excess, and apply the bronzer using swirling motions across my entire face.

Ariel Baker testing Makeup by Mario Soft Sculpt Bronzer. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

The Wear Time

I can be a little heavy-handed with my bronzer, as I use it not only to add color to my face, but also to blend the rest of my makeup. That being said, I usually get anywhere from six to eight hours of wear time from this product on a full face, and about four to five when I do a five-minute beat.

The Takeaway

This is a wonderful option to add to your makeup routine, especially ahead of the summer months. I do find that it lives up to its blurring claims, so if you have texture or acne like me, it can definitely help smooth the appearance of your skin.

I’m a big fan of brands created by makeup artists as the founders have a first-hand view of the gaps in the beauty market, and Mario Dedivanovic continues to raise the bar with the products he releases. Keep reading to see a few more of my favorite products from the Makeup by Mario line.