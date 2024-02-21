Prada, Tom Ford, and Dior: The Top Designer Beauty Brands Worth Buying

I've long admired the work of fashion designers Tom Ford, Christian Dior, and Giorgio Armani. And if you think about it, it makes sense that their creativity and impeccably high standards would translate perfectly to the world of beauty. Below, I've rounded up the top designer beauty brands and standout products that I think are worth buying. Even better, you can shop them all at Nordstrom.

Prada Beauty

Prada Beauty 02 Powder Sculpter Brush

Prada Beauty Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick

04 Concealer Buffing Makeup Brush
Prada Beauty 04 Concealer Buffing Brush

Armani Beauty

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face & Undereye Concealer

Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer

Neo Nude True-To-Skin Natural Glow Foundation
Armani Beauty Neo Nude True-To-Skin Natural Glow Foundation

Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Undereye Brightening Concealer Pen

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm

Yves Saint Laurent Volume Effet Faux Cils Volumizing Mascara

Tom Ford

Tom Ford Lip Blush

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo

Eye Color Quad Eyeshadow Palette
Tom Ford Eye Color Quad

Dior

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush

Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder

More Designer Beauty Products I Love

Guerlain Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Bronzer

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Sheer Lipstick

Mad Eyes Long-Wearing & Volumizing Mascara
Guerlain Long-Wearing & Volumizing Mascara

La Perla Volumizing Mascara

Brow Trio Eyebrow Liner
Valentino Brow Trio Eyebrow Liner

Emma Walsh
Associate Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.

