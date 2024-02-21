I've long admired the work of fashion designers Tom Ford, Christian Dior, and Giorgio Armani. And if you think about it, it makes sense that their creativity and impeccably high standards would translate perfectly to the world of beauty. Below, I've rounded up the top designer beauty brands and standout products that I think are worth buying. Even better, you can shop them all at Nordstrom.

Prada Beauty

Prada Beauty 02 Powder Sculpter Brush $90 at Nordstrom

Prada Beauty Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick $50 at Nordstrom

Prada Beauty 04 Concealer Buffing Brush $65 at Nordstrom

Armani Beauty

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face & Undereye Concealer $42 at Nordstrom

Armani Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer $42 at Nordstrom

Yves Saint Laurent

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat High Cover Radiant Undereye Brightening Concealer Pen $40 at Nordstrom

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Oil-in-Stick Lipstick Balm $43 at Nordstrom

Yves Saint Laurent Volume Effet Faux Cils Volumizing Mascara $32 at Nordstrom

Tom Ford

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo $90 at Nordstrom

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad $90 at Nordstrom

Dior

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush $40 at Nordstrom

Dior Forever Couture Luminizer Highlighter Powder $50 at Nordstrom

More Designer Beauty Products I Love

Guerlain Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Bronzer $60 at Nordstrom

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Sheer Lipstick $47 at Nordstrom