Every Must-Have Beauty Product Is on Sale During Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

Run, don't walk to shop these editor-favorite finds.

As a shopping editor, the chances of me buying any beauty product at full price are slim to none. Whether I'm on the hunt for a buzzy beauty device or looking to restock my skincare routine, I know a good deal is worth waiting for. Thankfully, I haven't had to wait long before I can refresh my beauty cabinet for summer. Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is here.

With the massive sale comes discounts of up to 60 percent off on editor-loved brands like Tom Ford, MAC, Bobbi Brown, and more until June 1. The discounted selection includes hundreds of skincare, hair care, makeup, and fragrance finds, so this is one sale event you don't want to miss—I know I won't be.

That said, I'm bringing you the ultimate curation of Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale's best beauty deals so you don't miss any of the action. Ahead, expect to see plenty of under-$50 beauty finds, as well as my favorite luxury purchases, including the best-ever LED face mask, a chic on-sale Dyson hairdryer, and designer perfume. Make sure to bookmark this page, too, as I'll be sharing deals as I uncover them in real time.

The Best Overall Beauty Deals at Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale at a Glance

Best Makeup Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Eyeshadow Stick: was $42 now $29 at Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown's eyeshadow stick comes top-ranked by our editors for its extra-creamy texture and pigmented payoff. This stick gives you two shades for the price of one.

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Soft Radiance Foundation SPF 50: was $150 now $75 at Nordstrom

Senior beauty editor Samantha Holender is a big fan of Tom Ford makeup. She says, "I loved how I couldn't tell where my skin stopped and the foundation started. It instantly evened out my skin tone, covering slight redness on my cheeks."

Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit (nordstrom Exclusive) $73 Value: was $44 now $35 at Nordstrom

This kit is your one-way ticket to achieving the eyebrows of your dreams. It includes everything you need—brow gel and two brow pencils—to define and set your brows.

Best Skincare Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum: was $68 now $45 at Nordstrom

Skip the lash extensions and instead go with this cult-favorite eyelash growth serum. In as little as four weeks, your lashes will be noticeably thicker and longer.

Guerlain Abeille Royale Renew & Repair Set $383 Value: was $300 now $240 at Nordstrom

Upgrade your entire skincare routine with this luxury set. Guerlain's Abeille Royale toner, serums, and moisturizer tackle fine lines, dullness, and dryness, transforming your skin over time into a smoother and more radiant one.

Perricone MD High Potency Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer: was $79 now $47 at Nordstrom

This ultra-hydrating cream smoothes, plumps, and firms skin over time while delivering sun protection. One reviewer even says, "You can feel the firming effect immediately."

Best Hair Care Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Dyson Limited Edition Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer in Jasper Plum: was $500 now $400 at Nordstrom

If you're looking to upgrade your hair care, this Dyson blow dryer is a sure way to do so. With intelligent heat sensors that automatically optimize your routine, rest assured your hair and scalp are protected from heat damage.

Dyson Limited Edition Airstrait™ Wet-to-dry Straightener in Jasper Plum: was $500 now $400 at Nordstrom

With this one tool, you can take your hair from wet to silky smooth in a matter of moments. Thanks to Dyson's innovative airflow technology, you can cut down drying and styling time by an average of 25 percent, all without heat damage.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Damage Defenders Set $37 Value: was $26 now $20 at Nordstrom

We're heading into peak travel season, so it's time to make sure your toiletry bag is prepped. This set includes shampoo, conditioner, and a leave-in treatment for smooth, shiny hair every day you're on vacation.

Best Fragrance Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Tom Ford Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum : was $405 now $300 at Nordstrom

Tom Ford perfumes are pure luxury, and this one reached viral status upon launch. It's a warm and sensual blend of almond, vanilla, and tonka bean that will leave you feeling like your most seductive self.

Tom Ford Vanille Fatale Eau De Parfum: was $405 now $300 at Nordstrom

Vanilla perfume lovers have met their match with this Nordstrom-exclusive scent. With mahogany, coffee, and roasted barley on a luxe vanilla base, this fragrance is nothing short of a head-turner.

What Is Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale?

While Nordstrom keeps a rotating stock of on-sale items, the retailer throws two main sales throughout the year: the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale.

The Half-Yearly Sale is a smaller event that occurs twice a year, typically in late May (near Memorial Day) and late December. During the Half-Yearly Sale, you can expect to see hundreds of deals across every major category at up to 60 percent off. The Anniversary Sale, on the other hand, occurs once a year in July.

How Long Does the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Last?

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale runs from May 20 at 9pm PST through June 1. That means you have about a week and a half to score your favorite beauty deals before they end.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

tom ford shade and illuminate concealer

(Image credit: Tom Ford)

It's not every day you can find a top-ranking mature skin concealer on sale. It's even rarer to spot Tom Ford makeup for over 30 percent off. With an ultra-creamy texture and buildable, medium-coverage formula, texture, dryness, and dark circles don't stand a chance against this pick.

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Concealer: Was $95, Now $60