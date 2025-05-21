As a shopping editor, the chances of me buying any beauty product at full price are slim to none. Whether I'm on the hunt for a buzzy beauty device or looking to restock my skincare routine, I know a good deal is worth waiting for. Thankfully, I haven't had to wait long before I can refresh my beauty cabinet for summer. Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is here.

With the massive sale comes discounts of up to 60 percent off on editor-loved brands like Tom Ford, MAC, Bobbi Brown, and more until June 1. The discounted selection includes hundreds of skincare, hair care, makeup, and fragrance finds, so this is one sale event you don't want to miss—I know I won't be.

That said, I'm bringing you the ultimate curation of Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale's best beauty deals so you don't miss any of the action. Ahead, expect to see plenty of under-$50 beauty finds, as well as my favorite luxury purchases, including the best-ever LED face mask, a chic on-sale Dyson hairdryer, and designer perfume. Make sure to bookmark this page, too, as I'll be sharing deals as I uncover them in real time.

The Best Overall Beauty Deals at Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale at a Glance

Best Makeup Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Best Skincare Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Best Hair Care Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

Best Fragrance Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

What Is Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale?

While Nordstrom keeps a rotating stock of on-sale items, the retailer throws two main sales throughout the year: the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale.

The Half-Yearly Sale is a smaller event that occurs twice a year, typically in late May (near Memorial Day) and late December. During the Half-Yearly Sale, you can expect to see hundreds of deals across every major category at up to 60 percent off. The Anniversary Sale, on the other hand, occurs once a year in July.

How Long Does the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Last?

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale runs from May 20 at 9pm PST through June 1. That means you have about a week and a half to score your favorite beauty deals before they end.

