My Hair Loss Journey Empowered Me to Love My Body in Its Purest Form

The sun had just begun its ascent and I was beginning mine—staring into the shiny lens of a camera, gripping a microphone and praying the words that came out of my mouth made some semblance of sense. At 29 years old, I was finally getting to do what I’d always wanted to do: report live on television.

The fact that I was chasing my dream wasn't remarkable. The fact that I was doing so as a balding woman was—at least to me.

I first noticed my thinning fine hair a year before. Denial kept me adrift for months, but the thud came when the man I thought I would marry broke up with me, and my hair began falling out in a way I couldn’t deny. My scalp was persistently itchy, my bathroom sink was littered with wispy strands, and—for the first time in my life—I had to clear my shower drain of hair.

The mirror haunted me. I shuddered at the rows of bright-white scalp intersecting my hair like highlights, the widening circular patch on the crown of my head, the receding hairline at my temples.

A recent photo of the author showing the hair loss along her part. (Image credit: Jackie Kostek)

I was consumed by my hair. I pored over the internet and consulted doctors. Apparently, a genetic predisposition meant my hair was destined to thin; being under significant stress from the breakup fast-tracked the process. I knew there wasn't a cure and yet, I poured my money and hope into expensive products, like topical foams and scalp-cleansing shampoos. I invested in clunky laser headbands and swallowed supplements noon and night.

After months with no improvement, I began to swallow the truth: My hair was not coming back.

As my hair fell, so did my dreams. In the early days of my career, I had big aspirations of becoming a television anchor and reporter, but I settled for a print reporter and television producer instead because of my thinning hair. It felt impossible that a news director would sign on the dotted line for a balding female talent. Could I be an on-air journalist if I didn’t have long, thick hair like the women I saw on network news?

It felt equally impossible that a man would ever consider me beautiful again. Attractive. Sexy. I could hear the thinly-veiled disgust of my college boyfriend when he said my scalp was sometimes visible first thing in the morning. He referred to my hair as “cotton candy” years before the loss. I wondered if I was worthy of romantic love and affection.

One evening, I sat on the couch lamenting to one of my best friends, giving voice to what lay beneath my questions: the paralyzing fear of rejection. It felt horrific to imagine sitting across from someone I liked, showing him where the shame lives and having him look away. My friend simply said, “If a man can’t accept it, he’s not really the kind of man you want to be with anyway, right?”

While her words rang true, I wasn’t ready to hear them. I was only beginning to process what it meant to be a 20-something woman losing her hair. How could I ask someone else to accept me when I hadn’t fully accepted myself?

And then one day it hit me. A dawning deep inside whispered that my hair loss could be a good thing. Over time, the whisper became a nudge, a realization that living with a progressive condition meant I may never have as much hair again or look the way I did before. If I want to chase my dreams, I need to do it exactly as I am.

Eventually, I built up the courage to pitch live segments to my boss, allowing me to show my face...and my hair. To his credit, my then-boss never said no, allowing me to float through the months on a cloud of adrenaline and gratitude.

On air, I felt alive in a way I’d never felt before, like the light switch in every cell of my body had simultaneously been flipped on. Off air, I cringed at how my hair looked in segments—thin, flat, my scalp visible. If my lifeless hair made me cringe, how could it not do the same for the viewers at home?

Then one day, a YouTube video presented the missing piece of my puzzle: a hair piece that covered the top of my head and blended seamlessly with my natural hair. With it clipped on, I no longer had to worry about a bad camera angle exposing a bald spot. The hair piece was my solution. I could live boldly.

Unfortunately, as things happen in the highly-subjective business of TV news, a new boss didn’t accept my appearance. Sitting across from him in his office, he said while he appreciated my energy, I lacked polish. While his criticism pierced, it had nothing to do with my actual hair—it had everything to do with what society values most in women. If I wanted to be on air, I would have to go somewhere else.

So I did. I uprooted to Las Vegas for a role as an anchor and reporter covering news and sports. Two years and ten months later, I had an offer to return to Chicago. For the right job at the right station.

Jackie Kostek at the anchor desk in Las Vegas wearing a hair piece. (Image credit: Jackie Kostek)

In time, the questions I had around men were answered, too. Not every man has accepted my hair loss with grace but they don’t have to. If a man can’t accept it, he’s not really the kind of man you want to be with anyway, right?

I remember the first time I told a guy about my hair loss. I wasn’t ready for a relationship, but I was ready to put myself out there. He was a charming British guy and I realized the moment I’d feared for so long—telling a man about my thin patches of hair—no longer felt like a risk.

As he laid in bed, I dug my fingers under the part in my hair piece and found the first clip. Snap. With care, I popped open the remaining three and from front to back, peeled the fake hair from my head. My natural hair—cut into a shoulder-length bob—was as thin as ever. I turned toward him and tossed the piece on the bedside table. His eyes took me in, fully. And then, as if there were no other answers to give, he looked at me and said, “I quite like your natural hair.”

His tone, his words were disarmingly matter of fact. The message was clear—it’s perfectly acceptable to be imperfect.

Now at night, I take off my dress and hair piece, lather my face with soap and water and let the makeup rinse away. I stare deeply into the mirror. My rich brown eyes, shiny and bright. My hair is dark brown and sits just below my collar bone, longer than it’s been in a while. The spots where the clips of the hair piece attach are the tiniest, but I’m okay with it. I’m balding, but I have never been more beautiful.

This is love, I think when I look into the mirror.