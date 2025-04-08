I think everyone can agree that hair loss is decidedly Not. Fun. Whether it’s from postpartum hormones, illness, stress, or just the reality of aging, watching your formerly thick, luscious hair thin out in a dramatic way takes a serious emotional toll. I should know—in 2022, following a gut-wrenching breakup from a long-term partner, I watched roughly a pomeranian’s worth of hair go down the drain every time I showered. It got to the point where I didn’t want to wash my hair anymore because I was so afraid to lose even more chunks (which, as you can imagine, did a number on my mental health).

After a few months of this vicious cycle, I decided to kick my regrowth strategy into high gear and tackle the hair loss any way that I could. That meant visiting some hair loss experts for targeted solutions, swapping my usual shampoo and conditioner with follicle-stimulating formulas, and sticking with a consistent routine month after month after month—because nothing will happen if you’re spotty with your regrowth products. Just like having a diligent skincare routine will help you achieve an even-toned, glowy complexion, the work you put into your haircare routine will pay off in your search for thicker, fuller mane.

Ultimately, battling hair loss is a unique process for everyone, but given that mine was due to stress, and the corresponding cortisol, I had a good chance of both regrowing the hair I had lost and minimizing a future significant shed. Now, three years later, I’m still in the process of gaining back my former thickness (remember, hair only grows about six inches per year, and that’s for healthy follicles) but I’m confident, if slightly impatient, that my regimen will help return my long, wavy hair to its former glory.

Brush Before You Shower

I know this might sound counterintuitive, but brushing your hair can stimulate your scalp, bringing more blood flow (and therefore oxygen) to the area, which in turn encourages growth. I’ve also found that brushing before I hop in the shower removes any hairs that are about to fall so the number of strands I find in the shower isn’t so dramatic.

La Bonne Brosse N.02 the Essential Hair Brush $168 at Moda Operandi I’m a firm believer that if your tools are pretty to look at, you’ll find more joy in using them and therefore stay more consistent with your routine. This drop-dead gorgeous brush combines boar bristles with nylon fibers to distribute oil throughout the hair and stimulate the scalp in one pass. Wet Brush Pro Detangler $14.99 at Ulta Beauty $7.60 at Amazon $14.99 at Ulta Beauty This is the OG hairbrush for beauty fanatics, and for good reason. It’s gentle on the hair, with soft bristles that softly detangle and smooth the hair, which is a plus when you’re dealing with hair loss since any excess tension is a big no-no.

Massage Your Scalp

Another tactic I’ve turned to is giving my scalp a little love before hopping in the shower (again, more stimulation means more oxygen) so I apply a nourishing hair oil before going in for a five-minute massage pre-shower.

Fable & Mane Holiroots™ Pre-Wash Treatment Oil for Thinning Hair $56 at Sephora Ashwagandha is the star of the show here, which helps to strengthen your hair roots and the corresponding follicles. A blend of antioxidants also helps to prevent hair fallout over time. Ceremonia Aceite De Moska Pre-Shampoo Scalp & Hair Oil $18 at Sephora I love the density of this hair oil—it feels rich but not greasy, and it provides a lovely slip as I work on my scalp. The woody scent is also pure heaven, and the added aloe vera soothes any lingering inflammation.

Invest in a Nourishing Shampoo

You may think that a shampoo’s sole purpose is to clean your hair and scalp, but when you’re dealing with hair loss, it’s also an opportunity to impart active ingredients to kick start your growth cycle.

Hårklinikken Stabilizing Scalp Shampoo $43 at Harklinikken I visited the Hårklinikken clinic in NYC for a consultation during the start of my regrowth journey and they suggested I swap my shampoo for this formula to stabilize my scalp’s microbiome, gently cleanse, and regulate oil production. My skin definitely feels more soothed (which is always a struggle when the seasons change) and it cleanses without stripping my hair, or requiring a second shampoo round. California Naturals Re:gro Anti-Thinning Shampoo $11.99 at Ulta Beauty I adore this brand (their bodycare products are such a dream) and this new thickening shampoo is a stellar alternative to some pricier options on the market. It contains zinc to minimize flakes, biotin to strengthen the hair shaft, and caffeine to stimulate the scalp, an exceptional combination for anyone struggling with hair loss.

Indulge in a Hair Mask

Half the challenge of hair loss is hanging onto the strands you already have, so it’s important to invest in nourishing and strengthening formulas that guard against breakage. I use a hair mask once a week in place of conditioner to really baby my locks and add much-needed moisture.

Blu and Green Weekly Repair Mask $38 at bluandgreen.com James Pecis is the iconic hairstylist behind this brand, which prioritizes hair health and is free from any questionable ingredients. Every time I apply this (which is usually during my Sunday everything shower) my hair is left ridiculously soft, supple, and strong. Odele Moisture Mask $11.99 at Ulta Beauty This formula is packed with amino acids to strengthen each hair shaft, as well as jojoba and argan plant extracts to boost moisture and nourish fragile hair. I’ll admit, the affordable price point means I apply a hefty amount to every inch of my hair, because I deserve it.

Add a Scalp Serum

I know, I know, adding in yet another step to your styling routine can feel like a pain, but trust me, you want even more stimulating, conditioning, and nourishing ingredients for your scalp to jump-start growth and promote a healthy environment.

The Rootist Densifying & Thickening Serum for Thinning Hair $58 at Sephora This brand is all about targeting hair concerns at the root (get it?) and this densifying serum is definitely the star of the show. I apply a whopping three droppers-full of this on day three when I’m pulling my hair back into a bun so it can marinate until the next morning when it finally gets washed out. The Nue Co. Supa Thick Scalp Serum With Rosemary $45 at Sephora If you’re also dealing with a lot of scalp irritation (which often accompanies stress—fun!) I always turn to this rosemary-rich serum to calm and reset my skin. It utilizes patented technology to stimulate growth as well as a probiotic to eliminate flakes and dryness.

