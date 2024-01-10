Taraji P. Henson Joined the Short Bob Parade

If you scroll through photos from last night's Governors Awards ceremony, you'll be met with no shortage of short, blunt bobs. Need a list? I'm happy to supply: America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan, Cailee Spaeny, and Marlee Matlin could all be seen rocking the style—a winter haircut Pinterest board come to life.

My favorite take of the evening came from Taraji P. Henson, who has never shied away from a dramatic hair change-up. This time, she went full vintage, with her new cut ending right at her jawline. Created by celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace, the style was chic and sleek, parted deeply to the side and tucked behind one ear with its ends curving toward the actress's face.

While Wallace and Henson previously worked together on a bob at the Creative Arts Emmys a few days prior, the January 9 take was completely new territory. While the Emmys look was full of body and wave, the Governors Awards brought sharp lines and slight volume.

"Taraji, Tym & a Bob = perfection," commented eyebrow extraordinaire Damone Roberts on Wallace's Instagram.

Other aspects of Henson's look included an absolutely wild golden stiletto manicure created by Temeka Jackson (seriously, I suggest scrolling through her Instagram to see these nails in all their glory) and sultry makeup by Saisha Beecham. The sharp nails and sharp edges of her brows were expertly coordinated with the hairstyle—not the first blunt look for the Oscar nominee, and certainly not the last.

"I am a total #HairChameleon—if I don’t switch it up, I get bored! I love trying new styles, colors, products, all of it. My all-time favorite trend is healthy hair," Henson previously told Marie Claire exclusively. "Learn to properly care for your scalp, and your hair will love you for it. The style I’m currently into is a sleek, long bob…but ask me again tomorrow and that may change."

Really, what might tomorrow bring for The Color Purple actress? It's awards season; anything can happen.