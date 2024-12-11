Prince William and Princess Kate are Experiencing "Calm Before the Storm" as They Prep for Throne
"They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives," a source says.
As King Charles, at 76 and battling cancer, faces an uncertain future, there is an increasing sense that Prince William and Kate Middleton's ascension to the throne may come "sooner than they would have expected." In a new story in People, several royal experts opened up about how the Waleses are preparing for their eventual roles.
The King—who announced he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in February—has been keeping calm and carrying on, but royal author Sally Bedell Smith told the magazine that the monarch can't do it all.
“Although the King is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment," she said. "As a result William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected.”
The Prince of Wales heading to Paris for Notre Dame's reopening ceremony as the U.K.'s representative—instead of his father—is a prime example of William taking on larger roles. Many saw William meeting with president elect Donald Trump as a sign of the royals passing on the baton, so to speak.
When it comes to the Prince and Princess of Wales, an inside source told People, “There’s a sense of calm before the storm. They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now.”
Like The King, The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and making sure she has time to recover and focus on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has been key this year. An insider told People that William's eventual ascension to the throne "is something the institution is always mindful of."
However, the source noted that “given what the future holds, it would be very sensible to build back slowly and prioritize family time," since eventually, their duties will make it harder to have private time with their three kids.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
In her September cancer update video, the Princess of Wales explained that she would take on duties when she felt up to it, stressing that her "path to healing and full recovery is long." Queen Elizabeth's former press secretary Alisa Anderson told People that arranging occasional surprise visits is a strategy that has worked well, since "an unexpected visit gives her flexibility."
“They can’t raise people’s expectations with lots of engagements only for her to face a setback, not feel well, and things are canceled,” Anderson added. As for The King, no one knows for sure how his health will play out, but for the moment, William and Kate are enjoying the quieter time they have been afforded.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Blue Ivy Carter’s ‘Mufasa’ Makeup Is Causing Controversy
Allow Black girls to experiment with beauty in peace.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Her Floor-Length Sleeves Single-Handedly Revive the Boho Trend
The star looked like a child of the '70s in a Chloé onesie.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Micro Shorts Are a Slice of Fashion History
She was brave to trot it out at the height of winter.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Every Time the Royal Family Broke Protocol in 2024, From Minor Rule Changes to Huge Mistakes
Meet the usual suspects: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla's Son Reveals He "Learned a Long Time Ago" to Stay Out of Prince William and Prince Harry's "World"
Tom Parker Bowles said "it was appalling what they went through."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Royal Expert Says King Charles Finds it "Tough" to "Play Second Fiddle" to Prince William These Days
"Time and again recently, William has grabbed the headlines."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Is Allegedly Still "Very, Very Angry" About Royal Rift, But Kate Middleton Is Pushing For "Reconciliation"
"Never give up hope, there's always a chance."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Reveals His Surprisingly Low-Key Royal Christmas Plans
Count us in.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Declares He Has "Five Nostrils" in Hilarious Christmas Party Interaction
The Prince of Wales spread some holiday cheer to military families.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton's Family Played a "Pivotal" Role in the Royal Family's Most "Traumatic Year"
Princess Kate's parents have reportedly been "very welcomed into the royal fold."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Prince Louis Helped Kate Middleton Pull Off a Major Christmas Surprise for Princess Charlotte
Best little brother ever.
By Kristin Contino Published